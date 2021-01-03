Global Instant Payment Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Instant Payment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Instant Payment development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

SWIFT

SITRAF

BlueCash

Vocalink

Danske Bank

Swish

Paym

Barclays

OCBC

BPAY

PayPal

Apple

Alibaba

Ripple

NETS

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

P2P

B2C

C2C

B2B

O2O

Market segment by Application, split into

Mobile terminal

Computer terminal

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Instant Payment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Instant Payment development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Instant Payment are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

