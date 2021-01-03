Global Surfactants Market Size study with COVID-19 Impact, by Type (Anionic surfactants, Non-ionic surfactants, Cationic surfactants and Amphoteric surfactants), by Application (Home Care, Personal Care, Industrial & Institutional Cleaning, Oilfield Chemicals, Food & Beverage, Agrochemicals, Textiles, Elastomers & Plastics and Others) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

Global Surfactants Market is valued approximately USD 40.3 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.5 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Surfactants are the organic composite of both hydrophilic and hydrophobic group. Surfactants, also called as surface-active agents, act as wetting agents, foaming agents, emulsifiers, and dispersants that make up a detergent. Surfactants let oil molecules to dissolve in or mix with water. The COVID-19 Pandemic has increases the demand of Surfactants, as growing awareness about cleanliness and hygiene have a positive impact on the demand for Surfactants. However, there have been operational and supply chain disruptions, and lockdowns in key regions, impacting the demand for the Surfactant market. The rising demand from various applications including detergents, personal care, textile, elastomers & plastics, crop protection, food & beverage and others are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the introduction of new products and services along with strategic alliances by market player will create a lucrative demand for the market. For instance: on 08th 2019, BASF launched Plurafac® LF RA-P, a new rinse aid surfactant for plastic surfaces in North America. Plurafac LF RA-P reduce the effects of spotting and filming on plastics that are used in industrial and institutional wash applications. However, the implementation of stringent regulations by government agencies is the major factor restraining the growth of global Surfactants market during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global Surfactants market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the the fast adoption of new technology and growing focus on cost reduction in advertising. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.
Major market player included in this report are:
BASF SE
Nouryon
Evonik Industries AG
Stepan Company
Solvay
The Dow Chemical Company
Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited
Clariant
Ashland Global Holdings Inc.
KAO Corporation
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Anionic surfactants
Non-ionic surfactants
Cationic surfactants
Amphoteric surfactants
by Application:
Home Care
Personal Care
Industrial & Institutional Cleaning
Oilfield Chemicals
Food & Beverage
Agrochemicals
Textiles
Elastomers & Plastics
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Surfactants Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors