Global Surfactants Market Size study with COVID-19 Impact, by Type (Anionic surfactants, Non-ionic surfactants, Cationic surfactants and Amphoteric surfactants), by Application (Home Care, Personal Care, Industrial & Institutional Cleaning, Oilfield Chemicals, Food & Beverage, Agrochemicals, Textiles, Elastomers & Plastics and Others) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

Global Surfactants Market is valued approximately USD 40.3 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.5 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Surfactants are the organic composite of both hydrophilic and hydrophobic group. Surfactants, also called as surface-active agents, act as wetting agents, foaming agents, emulsifiers, and dispersants that make up a detergent. Surfactants let oil molecules to dissolve in or mix with water. The COVID-19 Pandemic has increases the demand of Surfactants, as growing awareness about cleanliness and hygiene have a positive impact on the demand for Surfactants. However, there have been operational and supply chain disruptions, and lockdowns in key regions, impacting the demand for the Surfactant market. The rising demand from various applications including detergents, personal care, textile, elastomers & plastics, crop protection, food & beverage and others are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the introduction of new products and services along with strategic alliances by market player will create a lucrative demand for the market. For instance: on 08th 2019, BASF launched Plurafac® LF RA-P, a new rinse aid surfactant for plastic surfaces in North America. Plurafac LF RA-P reduce the effects of spotting and filming on plastics that are used in industrial and institutional wash applications. However, the implementation of stringent regulations by government agencies is the major factor restraining the growth of global Surfactants market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Surfactants market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the the fast adoption of new technology and growing focus on cost reduction in advertising. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

BASF SE

Nouryon

Evonik Industries AG

Stepan Company

Solvay

The Dow Chemical Company

Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited

Clariant

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

KAO Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Anionic surfactants

Non-ionic surfactants

Cationic surfactants

Amphoteric surfactants

by Application:

Home Care

Personal Care

Industrial & Institutional Cleaning

Oilfield Chemicals

Food & Beverage

Agrochemicals

Textiles

Elastomers & Plastics

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

