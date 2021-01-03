Global Connected Logistics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Connected Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Connected Logistics development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
AT&T
Eurotech S.P.A.
IBM
Intel Corporation
SAP SE
Infosys Limited
Cisco Systems
HCL Technologies Limited
Orbcomm Inc.
Cloud Logistics
Freightgate Inc.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Device Management
Application Management
Connectivity Management
Market segment by Application, split into
Roadway
Railway
Airway
Seaway
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Connected Logistics are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.