Global 5G Standalone (SA) Architecture Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global 5G Standalone (SA) Architecture status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the 5G Standalone (SA) Architecture development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Qualcomm
Intel
Avago
Skyworks
Ericsson
Samsung
NEC
Mediatek
Cisco
Marvell
Qorvo
Huawei
LG
NTT DoCoMo
SK Telecom
ZTE
Nokia
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
by Type of Infrastructure
Femtocell
Pico Cell
Micro Cell
Macro Cell
by Type of 5G SA
NR under 5GC
LTE under EPC
Market segment by Application, split into
Smart Home
Autonomous Driving
Smart Cities
Industrial IoT
Smart Farming
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global 5G Standalone (SA) Architecture status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the 5G Standalone (SA) Architecture development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of 5G Standalone (SA) Architecture are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.