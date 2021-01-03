P a g e|[email protected] © 2017 Market Research Future.pasta is estimated to grow at the rate of about 5.85% from 2017 to 2023.Pasta Market Research Report-Forecast to 2023

P
asta is made up of flour & egg
and
unleavened dough and usually served with an Italian
sauce.
It is produced in different forms according to varying regional tastes.
A new report
on the global
pasta market
, published by Market Research Future (MRFR),
speculates
that
this market can
observe progress
at
5.85
% CAGR
during the forecast period (201
7
–
202
3
).
The
far
–
reaching
market driver
s
for
The Global
Pasta Marke
t Report
G
rowth
are
an
increase in
the
working population, demand for convenience fo
od, and ease of cooking pasta.
Depending on what vegetables have been added to pasta, pasta can have nutritional value.
Also Read: https://www.4shared.com/web/preview/pdf/WjcIw1DZea?
The a
vailability of pasta in organized food services is enhancing
the
market growth. Other
factors extending the
global
Pasta Market
gro
wth include changing lifestyles, increasing
investment from key market players, availability of pasta with
multiple
brands as well as in
multiple
varieties
, increasing veganism,
availability of non
–
veg pastas (in some countries),
increasing disposable inco
me, higher purchasing power of consumers, and increasing
popularity as well as consumption of pasta.
Key Players
Big players in the global Pasta Market are
Nestlé SA
(Switzerland), Ajinomoto Co., Inc.
(Japan), The Unilever Group (Knorr) (U.K.), Campbell Soup Company (U.S.), Nissin
Foods Co., Ltd (Hong Kong), Capital Foods Limited (India), ITC Limited (India).
Applebee’s has introduced pasta dishes accompanied with var
ious combinations for its
esteemed customers.
Market Segmentation
The global
Pasta Market
segmentation encompasses
distribution
channels
, functionality,
sources,
and
types
.
MRFR’s research on the market highlights many factors of the market
in
–
depth.
Base
d on distribution channels, this market has been segmented into store
–
based
distribution
channel
and non
–
store
–
based
distribution channel. Store
–
based distribution
channels segment covers retail outlets
,
whereas Non
–
store
–
based distribution channels
segmen
t covers e
–
commerce and online portals.
The functionality
–
based segmentation of the market covers
gluten
–
free, organic, and vegan.
During the forecast period, organic pasta can dominate the market due to the increasing
demand as well as
the
market for
chemical
–
free food & beverage products among
health
–
conscious
consumers.
Regarding sources, the market has been segmented into
chickpea, maize, rice, whole wheat,
and others. Among these segments, the wheat pasta holds the largest market
Copyright © 2017 Market Research Future.
pasta is estimated to grow at the rate of about 5.85% from 2017 to
2023.
share
,
and during
the forecast period, the maize pasta segment is expected to witness the
highest growth.
Regional Segmentation
A geographical outlining of the global
Pasta Market
covers
Europe,
Asia Pacific,
North
America,
and
Rest
–
of
–
the
–
World (RoW)
.
Being the largest regional market, Europe is expected to grow at 5.72% CAGR during the
forecast period. Pasta is Italian cuisine
,
and as Italy is in Europe, it is natural for Europe to
be the biggest market in this region.
The
large populatio
n inclined towards the dish
also
contributes to market growth. Other important markets in this region are France, Germany,
Spain, and the U
.
K. The survey of the remaining countries in Europe
outlines the tremendous
potential of the product
.
During the fo
recast period, the Asia Pacific region can be the fastest growing regional market
as it grows at 6.22% CAGR. Increasing urbanization and craze for western cuisines is
elevating the market growth. The presence of
rising
economies like China and India that
h
ave
a
high density of population is also helping the market growth. Other important markets
in this region are Japan and Thailand that generate significant revenue. Apart from Thailand,
some other Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries th
at are decent
markets in this region are Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar,
Philippines, Singapore, and Vietnam. An examination of the remaining countries in the Asia
Pacific region featured in this report adds the extra market revenue f
rom some other
countries.
Browse More Details on This Report @
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/pasta
–
market
–
2428
In North America,
the
market is strong due to
a
s
trong economy, high purchasing power of
people, and craze for fast food.
The maximum revenue in this regional market comes from
the
USA, Canada, and Mexico.
The RoW
region comprises the
Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. Compared to these
three regions, Latin America is the biggest regional market segment due to
the
presence of
many growing economies like Argentina and Brazil