P a g e|[email protected] © 2017 Market Research Future.pasta is estimated to grow at the rate of about 5.85% from 2017 to 2023.Pasta Market Research Report-Forecast to 2023

The a

vailability of pasta in organized food services is enhancing

the

market growth. Other

factors extending the

global

Pasta Market

gro

wth include changing lifestyles, increasing

investment from key market players, availability of pasta with

multiple

brands as well as in

multiple

varieties

, increasing veganism,

availability of non

–

veg pastas (in some countries),

increasing disposable inco

me, higher purchasing power of consumers, and increasing

popularity as well as consumption of pasta.

Key Players

Big players in the global Pasta Market are

Nestlé SA

(Switzerland), Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

(Japan), The Unilever Group (Knorr) (U.K.), Campbell Soup Company (U.S.), Nissin

Foods Co., Ltd (Hong Kong), Capital Foods Limited (India), ITC Limited (India).

Applebee’s has introduced pasta dishes accompanied with var

ious combinations for its

esteemed customers.

Market Segmentation

The global

Pasta Market

segmentation encompasses

distribution

channels

, functionality,

sources,

and

types

.

MRFR’s research on the market highlights many factors of the market

in

–

depth.

Base

d on distribution channels, this market has been segmented into store

–

based

distribution

channel

and non

–

store

–

based

distribution channel. Store

–

based distribution

channels segment covers retail outlets

,

whereas Non

–

store

–

based distribution channels

segmen

t covers e

–

commerce and online portals.

The functionality

–

based segmentation of the market covers

gluten

–

free, organic, and vegan.

During the forecast period, organic pasta can dominate the market due to the increasing

demand as well as

the

market for

chemical

–

free food & beverage products among

health

–

conscious

consumers.

Regarding sources, the market has been segmented into

chickpea, maize, rice, whole wheat,

and others. Among these segments, the wheat pasta holds the largest market