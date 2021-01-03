Global Training Outsourcing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Training Outsourcing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Training Outsourcing development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

TrainingFolks

AllenComm

Ardent

G-Cube Webwide Software Pvt. Ltd.

MicroTek

The Learning Factor

Roundtable Learning

TTEC

Performance Development Group

MPS Interactive Systems

PulseLearning Ltd.

AXIOM Learning Solutions

Upside Learning

CoreAxis Consulting LLC

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

by Content

Learning Strategy

Content Development

Training Administration

Hands-on Training

Project and Program Management

Technology Support

by Technology

E-learning

Multimedia

Augmented reality (AR)

Virtual reality (VR)

Instructor-led training (ILT)

Gamification

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

IT & Telecommunications

Consulting

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Training Outsourcing are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

