P a g e|[email protected] © 2017 Market Research Future.Aquaponics Market is expected to register a CAGR of 13.4% from 2019 to 2024AquaponicsMarket Research Report -Global Forecast till 2024

If

waste by

–

products of fishes get mixed in water, they can be harmful to fishes. On

the other hand, these waste by

–

products of fishes are used as nutrients for plants,

when converted into nitrate by nitrifying bacteria. Aquaponics exploits the abo

ve

phenomena and uses waste by

–

products of fishes as nutrients to plants. At the same

time, the water containing waste of fishes gets filtered as plants absorbs the nitrates.

This water is than again recirculated into the system. Increased income due to du

al

raising activity, low water usage, and reduced technical complexity are the major

factors driving the growth of global market. Moreover, increasing demand for organic

food, is anticipated to fuel the growth of global market.

Segmentation

The Global

Aquaponics

Industry

has been segmented based on produce,

components, equipment, application, and region.

The global market has been classified, based on produce, as fish, fr

uits & vegetables,

and others.

The global market has been bifurcated, based on components, into rearing tank,

settling basins, bio

–

filters, sump tanks, and others.

Based on equipment, the global market has been divided into pumps and valves,

grow lights, w

ater heaters, water quality testing, fish purge systems, aeration

systems, and others.

Based on application, the global aquaponics industry has been categorized as

commercial, home food products, and others.

The global market has been analyzed for four key

regions

—

North America, Europe,

Asia

–

Pacific, and the rest of the world.

The North American aquaponics market has further been segmented into the US,

Canada, and Mexico.

The European aquaponics market has been classified as the UK, Germany, France,

Italy,

Spain, and the rest of Europe.