Global DNS Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

DNS Services market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global DNS Services market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
The key players covered in this study
AWS
Cloudflare
Google
Oracle
Verisign
Akamai
Cdnetworks
DNS Made Easy
IBM
Microsoft
Neustar
NS1
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud
On-premises
Market segment by Application, split into
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
Telecom and Information Technology (IT)
Media and Entertainment
Retail and eCommerce
Healthcare
Government
Education
Travel and Hospitality
Manufacturing and Automotive
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America