Cattle Feed Market Research Report -Global Forecast till 2024

The global

Cattle Feed Marke

t Trends

is likely to be driven by factors

such as the

growing demand for milk products in developing nations, especially from the Asia

Pacific region, since good quality cattle feed helps to improve the optimal level of

milk production, demand for milk products from the food and beverages industr

y in

the beverage and bakery sector, which in turn positively influences the demand for

cattle feed. Additionally, the growing awareness of organic livestock farming, along

with the increasing demand for high protein food products, is expected to contribut

e

to market growth during the forecast period.

The global cattle feed market is also driven by the need for quality enhancement of

cattle feed, owing to the growing global demand for dairy products. In addition, the

implementation of advanced technology f

or real

–

time monitoring of cattle farms and

growing research projects for the development of innovative additives of cattle feed

to enhance the quality of the feed, cattle and in turn improve the milk production to

meet the high demand, are lucrative facto

rs to the market and are estimated to

contribute substantially to the market growth over the forecast period.

On the other hand, increasing costs of raw materials used in cattle feed is estimated

to have a negative influence on the growth of the global cat

tle feed market through

the forecast period.

Segmental Analysis

The global cattle feed market has been segmented based on the feed ingredients,

application, additives, and region. Based on feed ingredients, the market has been

segmented into corn, soybean

meal, wheat, oilseeds, and others. Among these, the

corn segment is accounted for the highest market share during the forecast period.

Based on application, the market has been segmented into beef, calf, dairy, swine,

and others. Among these, the dairy seg

ment is assessed to witness the highest

market share during the forecast period.