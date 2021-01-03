Cattle Feed Market Research Report -Global Forecast till 2024

Cattle feed is the dietary source of nutrients such as minerals for adult, growing, milk
producing, and pregnant cattle.
According to a detailed report offered by Market
Research Future (MRFR), the global cattle feed market is likely to
reach a significant
market valuation at a substantial CAGR over the forecast period of 2017 to 2022.
The global
Cattle Feed Marke
t Trends
is likely to be driven by factors
such as the
growing demand for milk products in developing nations, especially from the Asia
Pacific region, since good quality cattle feed helps to improve the optimal level of
milk production, demand for milk products from the food and beverages industr
y in
the beverage and bakery sector, which in turn positively influences the demand for
cattle feed. Additionally, the growing awareness of organic livestock farming, along
with the increasing demand for high protein food products, is expected to contribut
e
to market growth during the forecast period.
The global cattle feed market is also driven by the need for quality enhancement of
cattle feed, owing to the growing global demand for dairy products. In addition, the
implementation of advanced technology f
or real
–
time monitoring of cattle farms and
growing research projects for the development of innovative additives of cattle feed
to enhance the quality of the feed, cattle and in turn improve the milk production to
meet the high demand, are lucrative facto
rs to the market and are estimated to
contribute substantially to the market growth over the forecast period.
On the other hand, increasing costs of raw materials used in cattle feed is estimated
to have a negative influence on the growth of the global cat
tle feed market through
the forecast period.
Segmental Analysis
The global cattle feed market has been segmented based on the feed ingredients,
application, additives, and region. Based on feed ingredients, the market has been
segmented into corn, soybean
meal, wheat, oilseeds, and others. Among these, the
corn segment is accounted for the highest market share during the forecast period.
Based on application, the market has been segmented into beef, calf, dairy, swine,
and others. Among these, the dairy seg
ment is assessed to witness the highest
market share during the forecast period.
Cattle Feed Market estimated to be valued at USD 68.4 billion in 2019
to
2024
Based on additives, the market has been segmented into amino acids, antioxidants,
feed acidifiers, feed antibiotics, feed enzymes, minerals, vitamins, and others.
Key Players
The key market players recognized in the global cattle feed market are Archer Daniels
Midland Company (U.S.), Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.), Land O’lakes Inc. (U.S.), BASF
SE (Germany), Charoen Pokphand Group (Thailand), Nutreco N.V. (Netherlands),
Royal DS
M N.V. (Netherlands)
Regional Analysis
The global Cattle Feed market is segme
nted into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific,
and the rest of the world.
North America is assessed to sustain its dominant market
standing through the forecast period, owing to the established cattle feed, and dairy
market, presence of significant market
players in the region, the technological
advancement in the cattle feed market and the awareness regarding the new product
development among consumers is driving the market growth of cattle feed. Europe
region is estimated to witness significant market gr
owth over the forecast period,
owing to the established dairy market, the constant demand for dairy products as a
raw material in the food and beverage industry. Additionally, stable economic growth
and steady product enhancements from market players are a
lso expected to
contribute to the growth of the market over the forecast period. The Asia Pacific is
expected to grow exponentially over the forecast period, owing to the lucrative
market opportunities offered by China and India for cattle feed manufacture
rs in the
region