COVID-19 Impact On Biostimulants Market Share, Leading Company Profiles, Latest Research News by 2023

Biostimulant Market is a naturally derived additive or microorganism applied to crops to enhance nutrition efficiency, abiotic stress tolerance, and crop quality. Biostimulants are applied to plants such as fruits & vegetables, oilseeds & pulses, cereals & grains, and turfs & ornamentals. There are different methods to apply biostimulants to the plants, including foliar treatment, soil treatment, and seed treatment.

The Growing Demand for organically produced foods is growing rapidly which is influencing higher demand and use of biostimulants. The increasing level of investment in research to identify organic molecules and right formulation to improve the plant metabolism and enhance plant performance in a short period of time and in a cheaper way. Biostimulants find its application in diverse spectrum which include agriculture and horticulture. These factors will support the growth of Biostimulants Market Share during the forecast period.

The Growing Consumer Awareness & their increasing interest in natural and organic food products, the demand for biostimulants will drive the market growth from 2017 to 2023. Also, manufacturers are investing in R&D and investigative activities to improve existing products and procedures in order to develop new products has boosted the sales of biostimulants. Biostimulants restores and repair degraded agricultural soils and re-establish a productive soil ecosystem and rebuild a healthy and fertile soil.

Competitive Analysis

This Report includes a study of strategies used in the market, mergers and acquisitions in native starches, multiple product launch by Biostimulants market players. It further includes product portfolios and developments of leading major players which includes

Koppert B.V. (Netherland)

China Daily Co., Ltd. (China)

Agriculture Solutions Inc. (Canada)

Eastman Chemical Company (US)

Agrinos AS (US)

BASF SE(Germany)

Isagro SpA (Italy)

Valagro SpA (Italy)

Bayer Ag (Germany)

Regional Analysis

The Global Biostimulants Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW). Among these Europe regions has the major market share. The market is projected to grow at a steady pace in the review period. Asia-pacific will be the fastest growing region in the biostimulants market and high growth in emerging economies such as China, India, Japan, Australia, and the Latin American countries, offers ample opportunities for expansion to major players.

Market Segmentation

The Global Biostimulants Market has been segmented based on active ingredients, crop type, application method, and region.

By Active Ingredient, The Global Biostimulants Market has been classified as humic substances, seaweed extracts, microbial amendments, amino acids, and others.

Based on Crop Type, The Global Biostimulants Market has been segmented into fruits & vegetables, cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, and others.

