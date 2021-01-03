Global Garment Zipper Market Research Report 2020

The global Garment Zipper market is valued at US$ 11460 million in 2020 is expected to reach US$ 15660 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on Garment Zipper volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Garment Zipper market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

Market Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type, the Garment Zipper market is segmented into

Metal Zipper

Nylon Zipper

Plastic Zipper

Others

Segment by Application

Male

Female

Child

Global Garment Zipper Market: Regional Analysis

The Garment Zipper market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The key regions covered in the Garment Zipper market report are:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Global Garment Zipper Market: Competitive Analysis

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

The major players in global Garment Zipper market include:

YKK

RIRI

YBS Zipper

KAO SHING ZIPPER

IDEAL Fastener

Coats Industrial

SALMI

MAX Zipper

Sanli Zipper

HHH Zipper

KCC Zipper

Sancris

SBS

3F

YCC

Weixing Group

YQQ

XinHong Zipper

CMZ ZIPPER

Zhejiang LIDA Zipper

Xinyu Zipper

HSD Zipper

TAT-Zipper

JKJ Zipper

DIS

THC Zipper

ABC Zipper

Hengxiang Zipper

Hualing-Zipper

QCC

