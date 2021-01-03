Global Garment Zipper Market Research Report 2020

The global Garment Zipper market is valued at US$ 11460 million in 2020 is expected to reach US$ 15660 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2026.
This report focuses on Garment Zipper volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Garment Zipper market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.
Market Segment Analysis
The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type, the Garment Zipper market is segmented into
Metal Zipper
Nylon Zipper
Plastic Zipper
Others
Segment by Application
Male
Female
Child
Global Garment Zipper Market: Regional Analysis
The Garment Zipper market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
The key regions covered in the Garment Zipper market report are:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Global Garment Zipper Market: Competitive Analysis
This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.
The major players in global Garment Zipper market include:
YKK
RIRI
YBS Zipper
KAO SHING ZIPPER
IDEAL Fastener
Coats Industrial
SALMI
MAX Zipper
Sanli Zipper
HHH Zipper
KCC Zipper
Sancris
SBS
3F
YCC
Weixing Group
YQQ
XinHong Zipper
CMZ ZIPPER
Zhejiang LIDA Zipper
Xinyu Zipper
HSD Zipper
TAT-Zipper
JKJ Zipper
DIS
THC Zipper
ABC Zipper
Hengxiang Zipper
Hualing-Zipper
QCC