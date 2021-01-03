COVID-19 Impact On Vitamin & Mineral Supplements Market Size, Business Boosting Strategies, Forecast to 2025

Global Vitamin & Mineral Supplements Market is estimated to be valued at USD 108.14 Billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.70% during the forecast period. The global Vitamin & Mineral Supplements Market Size is expected to register a notable growth rate during the forecast period. Increasing consumer awareness regarding the importance of preventive healthcare and untapped markets in developing countries are driving the market growth. Moreover, the expansion of the organized retail sector in developing economies offer growth opportunities for manufacturers. However, the side effects associated with the overconsumption of these supplements are restraining the growth of the market.

Asia-Pacific constituted a dominant share of the global vitamin & mineral supplements market in 2018. The regional market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.32% during the review period. The expansion of product portfolios by key manufacturers is a significant factor for the growth of the vitamin & mineral supplements market in Asia-Pacific. Moreover, increasing per capita disposable income of the consumers is also anticipated to act as a major factor in the growth of the Asia-Pacific vitamin & mineral supplements market. China accounted for the major market share in the Asia-Pacific region in 2018 and estimated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

Segmentation

On the basis of type, the global vitamin & mineral supplements market has been divided into vitamin, mineral, and blends. The vitamin segment is expected to dominate the global market and be valued at USD 84,605.8 million by the end of 2025. Increasing consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of vitamin supplements is a key driver for the growth of the segment. The segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.65% during the forecast period. However, the blends segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 7.57% during the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Key Players

Market Research Future recognizes The Nature’s Bounty Co. (US), Glanbia PLC (Ireland), Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), Amway Corp (US), Bayer AG (Germany), GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK), Otsuka Holdings Co. (Japan), Nature’s Way Products, LLC (US), and Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (US) as the Key Players in the Global Vitamin & Mineral Supplements Market.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global vitamin & mineral supplements market has been categorized as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. As per MRFR analysis, Asia-Pacific dominated the market, accounting for the largest share in 2018. The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.92% during the forecast period. North America accounted for the second-largest market share in 2018.

