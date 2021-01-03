Global Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Teleperformance
Synnex
Alorica
Atento
Acticall Sitel Group
Arvato
Sykes
TTEC
SERCO GROUP
Xerox Corporation
CGS Inc
Webhelp
StarTek
Grupo Konecta
Carlyle Group (Comdata)
Capita
Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS)
Transcosmos
Five9
Transcom
HKT Teleservices
Telekom Malaysia (VADS)
Invensis Technologies
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-Premise Type
Cloud-based Type
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Retail
Government and Public Sector
IT & Telecommunication
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Manufacturing
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.