COVID-19 Impact On Silage Inoculants Type Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook by 2025

Global Silage Inoculants Market has witnessed continued growth over the last few years and is projected to grow by USD 147.27 Million from 2018 to 2025 at a CAGR of 5.5%. The demand for silage inoculants is exceptionally high in developed regions such as North America and Europe. However, the use of silage inoculants is low in developing and underdeveloped economies owing to several factors. Limited awareness of the benefits of Silage Inoculants Type Industry has resulted in the reluctance of farmers to change traditional and conventional practices. Farmers and growers of livestock in developing economies widely use organic acids in the fermentation process of silage. Moreover, the availability of silage inoculants is low in underdeveloped economies. Key manufacturers of silage inoculants can find lucrative opportunities to expand their presence in such countries by introducing new products. Moreover, the players in the global silage inoculants market can run marketing campaigns to increase awareness of the benefits of silage inoculants.

Segmental Analysis

The Global Silage Inoculants Market has been segmented on the basis of Type, Form, Application, and Region.

Based on type, the global market has been divided into homo-fermentative, hetero-fermentative, and homo- & hetero-fermentative. In terms of revenue, the homo-fermentative segment dominated the global silage inoculants market in 2018. However, the hetero-fermentative segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. Homo-fermentative inoculants reduce nutrient losses in ensiled forage by increasing the pace of lactate production and acidification. The bacterial strains used as homo-fermentative inoculants are Lactobacillus plantarum, Pediococcus acidilactici, P. pentosacceus, Enterococcus faecium, L. delbrueckii, L. casei, and L. rhamnosus.

Key Players

Market Research Future recognizes Addcon GmbH (Germany), Agri-King, Inc. (US), Biomin Holding GmbH (Austria), Josera GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Micron Bio-Systems (US), CHR. Hansen (Denmark), Lallemand Inc. (Canada), Cargill Inc. (US), DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (US), Mole Valley Farmers Limited (UK), Volac International Ltd (UK), Wynnstay Group Plc (UK), Schaumann BioEnergy GMBH (Germany), H. Wilhelm Schaumann GmbH (Germany), American Farm Products (US), Nutreco N.V. (Netherlands), Scotmin Nutrition (UK), Microferm Ltd. (UK), and Kemin Industries, Inc. (US) as the Key Players active in the Global Silage Inoculants Market.

Segmentation

The global silage inoculant market has been segmented on the basis of type, form, application, and region.

Based on type, the market has been segregated into homo-fermentative, hetero-fermentative, and homo- & hetero-fermentative. The homo-fermentative segment dominated the market with a share of nearly 60% in 2018. By form, the global market has been segregated into dry and liquid. The liquid segment dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

