Summary

The global Agricultural Biotechnology market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

FOR MORE DETAILS : https://icrowdnewswire.com/2020/04/28/agricultural-biotechnology-market-global-key-players-trends-share-industry-size-growth-opportunities-forecast-to-2025/

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Syngenta

DuPont

Monsanto

ADAMA Agricultural Solutions

BASF

Bayer CropScience

Certis USA

Dow AgroSciences

Mycogen Seed

Performance Plants

KWS SAAT

Evogene

Rubicon

Vilmorin

Global Bio-chem Technology

Major applications as follows:

Transgenic Crops/Seeds

Biopesticides

Others

Major Type as follows:

Molecular Markers

Vaccines

Genetic Engineering

Tissue Culture

Molecular Diagnostics

Others

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4771559-global-agricultural-biotechnology-market-data-survey-report-2015-2025

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

https://thedailychronicle.in/