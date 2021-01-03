Pet food is plant or animal material intended for consumption by pets and can prevent feeding advantage of certain diseases. It has unique characteristics such as nutritious comprehensive, digestion and absorption rate and reasonable scientific formula. Typically sold in pet stores and supermarkets, it is usually specific to the type of animal, such as dog food or cat food. Most meat used for nonhuman animals is a byproduct of the human food industry, and is not regarded as “human grade”.

In 2015, among the major production areas, North America is the biggest supplier of pet food, with the production of 7500 K MT and the production market share of 31%. Europe is the second largest supplier, with the production of 5600 K MT and the production market share of 23%. China has a relatively higher production growth rate than other regions, and the production was 800 K MT.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Pet Food 3900 market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Pet Food 3900 industry.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Pet Food 3900 YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ 34060 million in 2019. The market size of Pet Food 3900 will reach xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026.

Sales and Pricing Analyses

Readers are provided with deeper sales analysis and pricing analysis for the global Pet Food market. As part of sales analysis, the report offers accurate statistics and figures for sales and revenue by region, by each type segment for the period 2015-2026.

In the pricing analysis section of the report, readers are provided with validated statistics and figures for the price by players and price by region for the period 2015-2020 and price by each type segment for the period 2015-2020.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Pet Food market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of sales for the period 2015-2026.

Competition Analysis

Pet Food Breakdown Data by Type

Dry food

Wet food

Pet Food Breakdown Data by Application

Pet Dog

Pet Cat

Others

