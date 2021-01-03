Blood Meal Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2025

Blood Meal Market is expected to cross USD 2.1 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025. In the current market scenario, blood meal is sourced from the blood of animals such as cattle or hogs from slaughterhouses. The demand for animal-based products remains high in emerging economies, resulting in the large-scale slaughter of animals. Thus, a large amount of blood is released from animals, creating opportunities for blood meal manufacturers. In addition, blood meal acts as a high source of protein and is, thus, mainly used as a dietary supplement for cattle, fish, and poultry. The rise in the consumption of protein-rich foods across the globe is projected to drive the growth of the blood meal market during the forecast period. The Global Blood Meal Market Trends is growing at a moderate pace. Blood meal is a valuable protein source and is, therefore, used in animal feed. It is a dry, inert powder made from the blood collected during the slaughter of livestock. Of all the animal waste from slaughterhouses, blood is the highest pollutant. The amino acid profile of the protein in blood meal is similar to the ideal protein ratio as the lysine content is very high as compared to other food proteins such as bone meal and meat meal. Thus, blood meal is used as an alternative protein source in various animal diets for dairy cattle, beef cattle, sheep, pigs, poultry, and other species where protein is an important factor. The efficient utilization of such by- products has a direct impact on the economy and environmental pollution. These factors are expected to boost the demand for blood meal in the animal feed industry.

Regional Analysis • North America: In 2018, North America held the largest regional market share due to the presence of an established animal feed industry and the increasing consumption of meat products, including meat, eggs, and milk. • Asia-Pacific: Rising awareness regarding the benefits of blood meal and increased availability of the products are expected to result in the regional market registering the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2019 to 2024.

