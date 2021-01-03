Drip Irrigation Market Research Report -Global Forecast till 2024

The Global

Drip Irrigation Market

is projected to register a

CAGR of 10.3% from

2019 to 2024

and reach a market value of

USD

7.9

Billion by 2024

. Drip irrigation

is a method of irrigation, in which water is supplied to the roots of

plants at a slower

pace as compared to that of other irrigation methods. This method of irrigation offers

several benefits such as reduced usage of fertilizers and water, increased crop yield,

elimination of water logging caused by flood irrigation, and eq

ual distribution of water

to all crops in the field.

Rising awareness about the benefits of drip irrigation and

increasing adoption of modern farming practices are projected to fuel the growth of

global drip irrigation market.

The global

Drip Irrigation

Industr

y Trends

has been segmented based on emitter

type, application technique, end use, and region.

Based on emitter type, the market has been segregated into inline

emitters and

online emitters. The inline segment emitters are anticipated to account for a larger

share of the market and expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period owing to

considerable demand from farmers. Inline emitters are pre

–

installed, and hen

ce they

save a considerable amount of labor cost, which is expected to boost their demand

during the study period.

Based on application technique, the drip irrigation market has been bifurcated into

surface and sub

–

surface. The surface segment is expe

cted to constitute a larger

market share and expand at a higher CAGR during the review period due to

substantial demand for the irrigation of vegetable crops and perennial crops.

Based on end use, the global drip irrigation market has been classified int

o field

crops, orchard crops, plantation crops, landscape, and others. The field crops

segment is projected to expand at high CAGR during the forecast period due to

increasing awareness among farmers about the various benefits offered by drip

irrigation fo

r the cultivation of field crops, such as equal and precise distribution of

water and increased efficacy of fertilizers.

Rivulis Irrigation Limited (Israel), Harvel Agua (India), Antelco Pty Ltd (Australia), Irritec S.p.A (Italy), Chinadrip Irrigation Equipment Co. Ltd (China), Kothari Agritech Private Limited (India), Jain Irrigation Systems Limited (India), T – L Irrigation Company (India), Lindsay Corporation (US), EPC Industrie (India), Nelson Irrigation Corporation (US), Netafim Ltd (Isr ael), DripWorks, Inc. (US), The Toro Company (US), and Microjet Irrigation Systems (South Africa), are some of the major key players operating in the global drip irrigation market. Browse Full Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/drip – irrigation – market – 8252 Regional Analysis In terms of region, the global drip irrigation market has been divided into No rth America, Europe, Asia – Pacific, and the rest of the world. Asia – Pacific is expected to dominate the global market, as agriculture is a primary occupation in several countries in the region. Moreover, rising demand for food has resulted in the necessity to increase the productivty, which is expected to propel the growth of the drip irrigation market in the region. North America is expected to account for a significant market share during the review period owing to the rapid expansion of the agricultural i ndustry. Growing awarenss among farmers about sustainable farming practices and high demand for drip irrigation sysatems to increase cultivation,especialy of fruits drives the market in Europe. The market in the rest of the world is expected to grow at a s teady rate due to the expansion of the agricultural industry in countries such as Argentina and Brazil in South America

