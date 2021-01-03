Drip Irrigation Market Research Report -Global Forecast till 2024

The Global
Drip Irrigation Market
is projected to register a
CAGR of 10.3% from
2019 to 2024
and reach a market value of
USD
7.9
Billion by 2024
. Drip irrigation
is a method of irrigation, in which water is supplied to the roots of
plants at a slower
pace as compared to that of other irrigation methods. This method of irrigation offers
several benefits such as reduced usage of fertilizers and water, increased crop yield,
elimination of water logging caused by flood irrigation, and eq
ual distribution of water
to all crops in the field.
Rising awareness about the benefits of drip irrigation and
increasing adoption of modern farming practices are projected to fuel the growth of
global drip irrigation market.
The global
Drip Irrigation
Industr
y Trends
has been segmented based on emitter
type, application technique, end use, and region.
Based on emitter type, the market has been segregated into inline
emitters and
online emitters. The inline segment emitters are anticipated to account for a larger
share of the market and expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period owing to
considerable demand from farmers. Inline emitters are pre
–
installed, and hen
ce they
save a considerable amount of labor cost, which is expected to boost their demand
during the study period.
Based on application technique, the drip irrigation market has been bifurcated into
surface and sub
–
surface. The surface segment is expe
cted to constitute a larger
market share and expand at a higher CAGR during the review period due to
substantial demand for the irrigation of vegetable crops and perennial crops.
Based on end use, the global drip irrigation market has been classified int
o field
crops, orchard crops, plantation crops, landscape, and others. The field crops
segment is projected to expand at high CAGR during the forecast period due to
increasing awareness among farmers about the various benefits offered by drip
irrigation fo
r the cultivation of field crops, such as equal and precise distribution of
water and increased efficacy of fertilizers.
Rivulis Irrigation Limited (Israel), Harvel Agua (India), Antelco Pty Ltd
(Australia), Irritec S.p.A (Italy), Chinadrip
Irrigation Equipment Co.
Ltd
(China), Kothari Agritech Private Limited (India), Jain Irrigation
Systems Limited (India), T
–
L Irrigation Company (India), Lindsay
Corporation (US), EPC Industrie (India), Nelson Irrigation Corporation (US),
Netafim Ltd (Isr
ael), DripWorks, Inc. (US), The Toro Company (US), and
Microjet Irrigation Systems (South Africa),
are some of the major key players
operating in the global drip irrigation market.
Browse Full Report Details
@
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/drip
–
irrigation
–
market
–
8252
Regional Analysis
In terms of region, the global
drip irrigation market has been divided into No
rth
America, Europe, Asia
–
Pacific, and the rest of the world.
Asia
–
Pacific is expected to dominate the global market, as agriculture is a primary
occupation in several countries in the region.
Moreover, rising demand for food has
resulted in the necessity
to increase the productivty, which is expected to propel the
growth of the drip irrigation market in the region. North America is expected to
account for a significant market share during the review period owing to the rapid
expansion of the agricultural i
ndustry. Growing awarenss among farmers about
sustainable farming practices and high demand for drip irrigation sysatems to
increase cultivation,especialy of fruits drives the market in Europe.
The market in the rest of the world is expected to grow at a s
teady rate due to the
expansion of the agricultural industry in countries such as Argentina and Brazil in
South America