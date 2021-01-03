Lab-Based Meat Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2027

Lab-Based Meat is produced through animal cell culture. The products made of lab- based meats are expected to be available in the market by 2021. The Global Lab- Based Meat Market is projected to be valued at USD 22.6 million by 2027 registering an estimated CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. The increasing focus on alternative meat sources can be attributed to the widening demand and supply gap. There have been large-scale investments in the research and development of lab-based meat but to the high profit expectancy. Increasing awareness and a focus on environmental concerns, animal cruelty, and sustainability are also projected to boost the adoption of Lab-Based Meat Industry. However, the high costs would restrain market growth. Manufacturers are, therefore, working to reduce the cost of production. The high carbon emissions from livestock farming and ‘slaughter-free’ and ‘cruelty-free’ tags associated with lab-based meat have led to increased investments. Segmentation The global lab-based meat market has been segmented based on source, end use, and region. Based on source, the global lab-based meat market has been divided into poultry, pork, beef, and others. The poultry segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2021. The high demand for chicken and other white meat, ease of manufacturing, and high efficiency due to simpler cell structure as compared to beef or pork are some of the factors expected to drive the growth of the segment at the highest projected rate during the forecast period.

The global lab-based meat market has been segregated, by end use, into burgers, nuggets, hot dogs, meatballs, and others. The nuggets segment is expected to dominate the market in 2021 and is projected to record the highest growth rate. Meat snacks are in high demand in developed countries such as the US, the UK, Canada, Germany, and Spain, and nuggets are a popular snack type in these countries. The growing demand for clean meat, rising environmental awareness, and willingness to adopt lab-based meat are expected to boost the growth of the nuggets segment. Lab-Based Meat Market is expected to be valued at USD 22.6 Million by 2027 Regional Analysis Based on region, the global lab-based meat market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. The market in North America is forecasted to dominate the global lab-based meat market. High investments in the research and development of lab-based meat, presence of several lab-based meat manufacturers, and high demand for meat are expected to fuel market growth during the forecast period. The regional market is also projected to register the highest growth rate during the review period. The players in the market are investing in the research and development of products. These companies are trying to develop innovative products that can be introduced in the consumer market. • Memphis Meats, a start-up founded in 2015, raised USD 17 million from various philanthropreneurs including Bill Gates, Suzy and Jack Welch, and Richard Branson in August 2017. The company is developing lab-based pork, chicken, duck, and beef. Key Players Some of the key players in the global lab-based meat market are Mosameat (Netherlands), Finless Foods (US), Just, Inc. (US), SuperMeat (Israel), Memphis Meats (US), Integriculture Inc. (Japan), Biotech Foods (Spain), Future Meat Technologies (Israel), Higher Steaks (UK), and Aleph Farm (Israel).

