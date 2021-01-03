Agricultural Disinfectants Market Research Report- Forecast till 2023

The global Agricultural Disinfectants Market is anticipated to reach a significant valuation and capture a CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period of 2017-2023, as per a research report published by Market Research Future (MRFR). To meet the demands of the multiplying population and increase farm productivity, agricultural practitioners are using disinfectants for crop protection which is a primary driving force behind the market growth. In addition, deterioration of water quality and environmental constraints too boosts the market growth. High disease outburst among livestock along with high demand for meat products contributes to the market growth significantly. The ban on the use of antibiotics in animal feed is also a driver of the market. However, side effects associated with agricultural disinfectants, lethargic attitude towards adoption of new technology and lack of awareness and knowledge among agriculture practitioners regarding proper use of agricultural disinfectants hamper the growth of the market. The emergence of organic agricultural disinfectants is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities over the forecast period. Segmentation The global Agricultural Disinfectant Market has been segmented based on type, form, application, and end use. By type, the market has been segmented into hypochlorites & halogens, oxidizing agents & aldehydes, quaternary ammonium compounds & phenols, and others. The quaternary ammonium compounds and phenols segment is leading the market and is projected to grow at a relatively higher rate. By form, the market has been segmented into powder, liquid, and others. The liquid segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment owing to its soaring popularity because of easy usage and comparatively low cost. By application, the market has been segmented into surface, aerial, water sanitizing and others. The surface segment is leading the market followed by water sanitizing segment. By end- use, the market has been segmented into agricultural farms and livestock farms.

