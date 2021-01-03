Global DevSecOps Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global DevSecOps status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the DevSecOps development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Broadcom

IBM

MicroFocus

Synopsys

Microsoft

Google

Dome9

PaloAltoNetworks

Qualys

Chef Software

Threat Modeler

Contrast Security

CyberArk

Entersoft

Rough Wave Software

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud

On-premises

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

IT and Telecommunications

Manufacturing

Government

Public Sector

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of DevSecOps are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

