Global DevSecOps Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global DevSecOps status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the DevSecOps development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Broadcom
IBM
MicroFocus
Synopsys
Microsoft
Google
Dome9
PaloAltoNetworks
Qualys
Chef Software
Threat Modeler
Contrast Security
CyberArk
Entersoft
Rough Wave Software
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud
On-premises
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
IT and Telecommunications
Manufacturing
Government
Public Sector
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of DevSecOps are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.