Global Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025

This report focuses on the global Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) development in United States, Europe and China.
Environmental health and safety (EHS) is the department in a company or an organization tasked with ensuring that the work undertaken by the company does not cause undue environmental damage, put the workers’ health and safety at high risk, complies with applicable legislation, and follows best practices.
In 2017, the global Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
3E
AECOM
Enablon
IBM
EtQ
CMO
ProcessMap
IFC
Enviance
EHS
UL
Intelex
Sphera
Tetra Tech
Medgate
Catalyst
SAP
Golder
EHCS
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Software
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Chemical & Petrochemical
Energy & Mining
Healthcare
Construction
Manufacturing
Retail
Government & Public Sector
Telecom & IT
Education
Marine and Aerospace & defense
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.