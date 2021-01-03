Global Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025

This report focuses on the global Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) development in United States, Europe and China.

Environmental health and safety (EHS) is the department in a company or an organization tasked with ensuring that the work undertaken by the company does not cause undue environmental damage, put the workers’ health and safety at high risk, complies with applicable legislation, and follows best practices.

In 2017, the global Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

3E

AECOM

Enablon

IBM

EtQ

CMO

ProcessMap

IFC

Enviance

EHS

UL

Intelex

Sphera

Tetra Tech

Medgate

Catalyst

SAP

Golder

EHCS

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Chemical & Petrochemical

Energy & Mining

Healthcare

Construction

Manufacturing

Retail

Government & Public Sector

Telecom & IT

Education

Marine and Aerospace & defense

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

