COVID-19 Impact On Direct Fed Microbials Industry Demand Will Be Driven by Continued Economic Growth Forecast To 2024

The global Direct Fed Microbials Market estimated to be valued at USD 997.6 billion in 2018 and is expected to register 7.5% CAGR during the forecast period, 2019 to 2024. The most crucial market drivers for the global direct fed microbials market growth is the essential role of DFM with regards to increasing the digestibility of the feed. DFM is also useful for aiding performance, enhancing the nutrient absorption, and reducing the feed cost.

Market Segmentation

The global Direct Fed Microbials Industry segmentation encompasses form, livestock, and type. MRFR’s take on the market explores various facets of the market in-depth.

The form-based segmentation of this market covers dry and liquid. The dry form holds the major market share due to its long shelf life and many advantages in animal feed.

By type, this market has been segmented into bacillus subtilis, lactic acid bacteria, yeast, and others. During the forecast period, the lactic acid bacteria segment can rise as the fastest growing market segment due to its convenience of usage and high effectiveness.

Key Players

Big players in the global direct fed microbials market include Alltech Inc. (USA), American Biosystems Inc. (USA), Archer Daniels Midland Company (USA), Biomin Holding GmbH (Austria), Bio-Vet (USA), Cargill Inc. (USA), Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark), DowDuPont (USA), DSM N.V. (Netherlands), The Fertrell Company (USA), Kemin Industries Inc (USA), Lallemand Inc. (Canada), Micron Bio-Systems (USA), Novus International Inc. (USA), and Novozymes (Denmark).

Regional Segmentation

A geographical outlining of the global direct fed microbials market covers North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World (RoW).

During the forecast period, North America is expected to have a sway over global market due to the growing demand for natural and organic feed. Increasing awareness regarding the benefits of direct fed microbials is also contributing to the market growth. Presence of key market players and standards set by the government in countries like the USA regarding the food safety and quality due to the occurrences of diseases such as avian influenza and foot & mouth disease are also boosting the market. Canada and Mexico are two other important country-specific markets in this region after the USA.

Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing regional market. China is the major contributor of the meat industry and thus, requires a huge amount of the direct fed microbial. Population growth and increasing consumption of livestock in developing countries of Asia Pacific are boosting the market. India and Japan are two other major country-specific markets in this region.

