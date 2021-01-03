Covid-19 Impact on Dairy Cream Market | Industry Demand by Forecast to 2025

Global Covid-19 Impact on Dairy Cream Market is projected to be valued at USD 18,722.1 Million by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 3.80% during the forecast period. Dairy cream is composed of a high-fat layer skimmed from the top of the milk before homogenized. The demand for dairy cream has been increasing at a moderate pace across the globe over the last few years. However, the increasing adoption of vegan and plant-based protein products around the world is expected to restrict the growth of the market. The rising consumer demand for organic dairy cream products is expected to create a growth opportunity for dairy cream manufacturers.

Key Players

Market Research Future Identified Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. (GCMMF/Amul) (India), Arla Foods (Denmark), Land O’Lakes, Inc. (US), Lactalis Group (France), Royal FRIESLANDCAMPINA N.V. (Netherlands), Agropur (Canada), Saputo Inc. (Canada), Dairy Farmers of America, Inc. (US), Fonterra Co-operative Group (New Zealand), and Organic Valley (US) as the Key Players in the Global Dairy Cream Market.

Segment Analysis

Global Covid-19 Impact on Dairy Cream Market has been Segmented Based on Type, End-Use, and Region. By Type, the market has been divided into thickened cream & whipping cream, fresh cream, sour cream, and others. The thickened cream & whipping cream segment accounted for the maximum market share in 2020, and the same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 4.42% during the forecast period. Thickened cream is matured and sawn with lactic ferments. The cream is matured in the tank to acidify, thicken, and intensify the taste. The thickened cream has a fat content of 55% to 60% and hence is not recommended for cooking as it tends to separate on heating. It is ideal as a filling in desserts.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global Covid-19 Impact on Dairy Cream Market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. As per MRFR analysis, Europe dominated the market, accounting for the largest share in 2020. The dairy cream market in North America accounted for the second-largest share in 2020. Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR of 4.21% during the forecast period.

Key Findings of the Study

The Global Dairy Cream Market is projected to register a growth rate of 3.80% from 2019 to 2025. The health benefits offered by dairy cream, followed by the growing application areas, are expected to propel the growth of the global dairy cream market.

The thickened cream & whipping cream segment is estimated to retain its prominent share by 2025 and is anticipated to register a growth rate of 4.03% during the forecast period.

The food processing segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to grow at a rate of 3.62% during the forecast period.

