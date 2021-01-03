Covid-19 Impact on Cocoa Nibs Market | Industry Overview

Global Cocoa Nibs Market is estimated to be valued at USD 1,306.3 Million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.67% during the forecast period. The global Covid-19 Impact on Cocoa Nibs Market is expected to register a notable growth rate during the forecast period. The demand for cocoa nibs is projected to be driven by rising use as a topping. Moreover, cocoa offers several health benefits, which is expected to drive the growth of the Covid-19 Impact on Cocoa Nibs Market at the global level. However, the fluctuating prices of cocoa beans are projected to restrict the growth of the global cocoa nibs industry during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025.

Key Players

Market Research Future recognizes Barry Callebaut AG (Switzerland), Cocoa Family Farms (US), Santa Barbara Chocolate (US), NOW Health Group, Inc. (US), Fine Cocoa Products Corporation (US), SUNFOOD Corporation (US), Viva Naturals (Canada), NAVITAS LLC (US), NUTRISURE Ltd (UK), and United Cocoa Processor, Inc. (US) as the Key Players in the Global Cocoa Nibs Market.

