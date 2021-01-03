Covid-19 Impact on Smoothie Market | Global Demand, Industry Trend by Forecast to 2024

Global Smoothie Market has been segregated, by packaging, into bottles, pouches, and others. The bottles segment is expected to dominate the global smoothie industry during the assessment period. The key players are introducing innovative bottle designs that are convenient to carry. This is expected to promote the growth of the market in the coming years. However, the pouches segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

A smoothie is a blend of fruits and vegetables with yogurt or milk. Smoothies offer essential nutrients such as vitamins, minerals, and phytochemicals. The key market players are consistently working on developing new products with higher nutritional content.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the Global Covid-19 Impact on Smoothie Market are Jamba Juice Company (US), MTY Food Group Inc. (Canada), Tropical Smoothie Café (US), Bolthouse Farms, Inc. (US), BARFRESH Food Group (US), Innocent Drinks (UK), Smoothie King (US), CRUSSH (Australia), SUJA Life, LLC (US) and Boost Juice (Australia)

Regional Analysis

Based on region, the global Covid-19 Impact on Smoothie Market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. North America is expected to dominate the global smoothie industry owing to the increasing health-conscious population in the region. In North America, the US is a major contributor to the growth of the smoothie market. This can be attributed to the presence of several key players and an increasing number of smoothie bars in the country.

The smoothie market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow rapidly due to the growing health-conscious population. China, Japan, and India are expected to greatly contribute to the growth of the smoothie market in the region due to the rising consumption of healthy beverages in lieu of carbonated soft drinks.

Segmentation

Global Smoothie Market has been segmented based on type, packaging, distribution channel, and region.

Global Covid-19 Impact on Smoothie Market has been divided, by type, into fruit-based, vegetable-based, and blends.

By packaging, Global Smoothie Industry has been classified as bottles, pouches, and others.

Based on distribution channel, the global smoothie market has been segregated into store-based and non-store-based. The store-based segment has been further divided into supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, and others

