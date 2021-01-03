Hydrazine Hydrate Market: Research Report, Demand, Segments, Key Player profile and Regional Outlook by 2023

Market Research Future has published a half-cooked research report on the global Hydrazine Hydrate Market.

Hydrazine hydrate is an inorganic chemical compound, produced by reacting sodium hypochlorite with ammonia or urea. It is highly toxic and corrosive in nature and may react explosively with heavy metal oxides and dehydrating agents. The product is used as a reducing agent in analytical reactions and as a solvent for many inorganic compounds. It is also used as a propellant for rocket engines.

The global hydrazine hydrate market has been classified on the basis of concentration level, application, and region. Based on the concentration level, the global hydrazine hydrate market can be divided into 24%-35%, 40%-55%, 60%-85%, and 100%. Among these, hydrazine hydrate with a concentration in the range 60%-85% accounted for the largest share in 2017 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to its widespread applications in the production of veterinary drugs and blowing agents, chemical synthesis, and polypropylene catalysts. In addition to this, the product finds application in the manufacturing of hydrazine salts from inorganic acids.

Based on application, the global hydrazine hydrate market has been segmented into agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, polymerization and blowing agents, water treatment, and others. Among these, the polymerization and blowing agents segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017 and is expected to retain its dominance during the assessment period, owing to the surging demand for the product in polymer applications in electronic gadgets, automobile, and footwear industries. Hydrazine hydrate derivatives, such as azodicarbonamide and azobisisobutyronitrile are widely used as polymerization initiators and low temperature blowing agents. The agrochemicals is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR in the coming years owing to the large consumer base and surging demand for fertilizers, insecticides, and pesticides.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific market held the largest share of this market in 2017 and is expected to grow at a robust CAGR during the forecast period. This was attributed to the rising consumer demand for agrochemicals, and polymerization and blowing agents in this region. In 2017, China was the largest market in this region owing to the presence of major manufacturers such as Weifang Yaxing Chemical Co., Ltd., Hunan Zhuzhou Chemical Industry Group Co., Ltd., and Capot Chemical Co., Ltd. The Indian market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the coming years due to the rising agri-business, large consumer base, and increasing per capita income. The European market is the second major market due to the growing demand for hydrazine hydrate in corrosion inhibitors, a reducing agent, water treatment, and pharmaceuticals. The major countries attributing to the regional market growth are Germany, Switzerland, and France.

Competitive Analysis

The key players operating in the global hydrazine hydrate market are Weifang Yaxing Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), Hunan Zhuzhou Chemical Industry Group Co., Ltd. (China), Capot Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), Arkema Group (France), LANXESS (Germany), Lonza (Switzerland), Otsuka-MGC Chemical Company, Inc. (Japan), Japan Finechem Inc. (Japan), NIPPON CARBIDE INDUSTRIES CO., INC. (Japan), Anbros Consultants and Engineers (India), and Arrow Fine Chemicals (India).

