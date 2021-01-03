Aprotic Solvents Market: Segments, Industry Analysis and Demand by 2023

The global aprotic solvents market has been segmented on the basis of source, type, end-use industries, and region.

Based on source, global aprotic solvents market has been segmented into bio-based and synthetic. Solvents derived from synthetic process have gained higher importance and has acquired a larger market share in 2017. The ease of production and its growing use in various end-use industries such as oil & gas, pharmaceutical, and paints & coatings has driven the market for synthetically derived aprotic solvents. Synthetic segment in the aprotic solvents market is expected to show remarkable growth in the forecast period.

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/aprotic-solvents-market-7158

By type, N-methyl-2-pyrrolidone held the largest share in the global aprotic solvents market in 2017 and it is expected to continue its dominance in the review period. N-methyl-2-pyrrolidone is widely used in processing petrochemicals and formulation for drugs in pharmaceutical industries by both oral and transdermal delivery routes. The rapid growth of petrochemical and pharmaceutical industries across various regions of the globe is expected to drive the demand for aprotic solvents in the forecast years on the global level.

On the basis of end-use industries, oil & gas industries dominated the global aprotic solvents market in 2017, and it is expected to continue dominance in the review period. Aprotic solvents help to recover the hydrocarbons while processing petrochemicals. The growing petrochemical industry is attributing to the rising demand of aprotic solvents.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, global aprotic solvents market is spanned across five regions, namely, Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific dominated the global aprotic solvents market in 2017, and it is expected to continue its dominance due to the growing pharmaceutical and oil & gas industries in this region. The ever-growing chemical industries and paints & coatings industries have boosted the demand for aprotic solvents in the North American market. European market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR during the review period, owing to the presence of large number of healthcare industries in this region, and increased demand for aprotic solvents in this end-use industry. While Latin America and the Middle East & Africa markets are expected to show moderate and steady growth respectively in the forecast period.

FOR MORE DETAILS : http://cmfe-market.over-blog.com/2020/12/aprotic-solvents-market-segments-industry-analysis-and-demand-by-2023.html

Key Players:

Some of the key players operating in the global aprotic solvents market are DowDuPont (US), BASF SE (Germany), Celanese Corporation (US), Mitsui Chemicals, Inc (Japan), INEOS (UK), Eastman Chemical Company (US), Royal Dutch Shell PLC (Netherlands), Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan), The Chemours Company (US), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), and Ashland Inc (US).

Get a Free Sample [email protected] https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7158

NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

COVID-19 Study in Detail:

Impact of COVID-19 on Iso-Propyl Alcohol Market

Impact of COVID-19 on Steel Extruded Products Market

Coronavirus Outbreak and Plastic Films Market