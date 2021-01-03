Turkey Meat Products Market: Key Player profile, Demand, Segments, Research Report and Regional Outlook by 2023

Turkey meat products are high in iron and vitamin B. Consumers usually purchase turkey meat products for their intense flavor. Turkey meat products are available in the form of breast, tenderloin, drumsticks, and giblets, among others.

Based on product type, the global turkey meat products market has been segmented into whole, cut, ground, sausage, and others. The cut segment is expected to dominate the global turkey meat products market during the forecast period since different food preparations demand different cuts of meat. For instance, ground turkey is required for kofta while turkey steaks are used in parmesan turkey escalopes. The sausage segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period owing to the increasing consumption of processed meat for its taste and as a breakfast food.

The global turkey meat products market has been divided, by category, into frozen, fresh, and others. The frozen segment is expected to be the largest and fastest-growing global turkey meat products market during the assessment period. This can be attributed to the easy storage of frozen food items. Moreover, freezing improves the shelf life of the meat by locking in moisture in the form of ice crystals.

The market for turkey meat products has also been segmented, by distribution channel, into store-based and non-store-based. The store-based segment has further been segregated into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, and others. The store-based segment is expected to generate the maximum revenue during the forecast period. The supermarkets and hypermarkets sub-segment is projected to be the largest due to the presence of strong vendor networks. However, the non-store-based segment is expected to grow substantially during the assessment period owing to technological advancements in the e-commerce industry and growing consumer preference for online retail.

Regional Analysis

The Global Turkey Meat Products Market has been segmented, by region, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

North America dominated the global turkey meat products market in 2017 due to the high consumption during holidays such as Thanksgiving and Christmas. The growth of the regional turkey meat products market can also be attributed to the high consumption of turkey meat in burgers, sandwiches, and salads. The turkey meat products market in Europe is expected to grow rapidly since consumers are inclined toward the distinctive taste and nutritional value such as high protein and low fat content; turkey is also a good source of iron, zinc, phosphorus, potassium, and vitamin B.

Segmentation

The Global Turkey Meat Products Market has been segmented based on product type, category, distribution channel, and region.

The global turkey meat products market has been segmented, by product type, into whole, cut, ground, sausage, and others.

The global turkey meat products market has been classified, by category, as frozen, fresh, and others.

On the basis of distribution channel, the global turkey meat products market has been divided into store-based and non-store-based. The store-based segment has further been segregated into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, and others.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global turkey meat products market are Cargill, Incorporated (US), Kraft Foods (US), Bernard Matthews (UK), Hormel Foods, LLC (US), Shady Brook Farm (US), Copas Traditional Turkeys (UK), Conagra Brands, Inc. (US), Hannaford Bros. Co., LLC (US), Gardein (Canada), and Land O’ Frost (US).

