Sizing And Thickening Agents Market: Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Key Player profile and Regional Outlook by 2023

Sizing And Thickening Agents Market: Key Players

Some of the prominent players operating in the Global Sizing And Thickening Agents Market are Ashland (U.S.), Cargill Incorporated (U.S.), CP Kelco (U.S.), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), and AKZO Nobel N.V.(Netherland), FMC Corporation (U.S.), and Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.) among others.

Sizing And Thickening Agents Market: Segmental Analysis

The Global Sizing And Thickening Agents Market is segmented into type and application.

On the basis of the type, the market is segmented into natural sizing agent, synthetic sizing agents, mineral thickening agent and hydrocolloids thickening agents.

On the basis of the application, the Global sizing and thickening agents market is segmented into food and beverage, paper & paperboards, paints & coatings, textile and fibers, cosmetics & personal hygiene, and others.

Sizing agents are substances that are primarily used in fibers to reduce their porosity and make the fibers suitable for printing purposes. These agents are also used in the paper industries to enhance the ink holding capacity of the paper. Thickeners are used to increase the viscosity of fluid thereby making them an integral part of the food and beverage industry. Moreover, thickening agents are also used as additives in the paint and coatings, inks, cosmetics and personal hygiene products. The most commonly used thickening agents are clay, silica, cellulose, and starch.

The growing industrialization and urbanization in the developing regions throughout the globe is expected to boost the market during the forecast years. The Global market of sizing and thickening agents is a lucrative market is expected to expand at an encouraging CAGR during the forecast years. The growing demand for food & beverages, paper, and textile industries in the developing region are the major factors driving the Global market of sizing and thickening agents.

Among the various product type in sizing and thickening agents market, the hydrocolloid is the leading segment of the market and is anticipated to continue its dominance over the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the increased demand for hydrocolloid in the food & beverage and the textile industries among others.

Regional Analysis

The sizing and thickening agents market is segmented across five regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these, Asia Pacific holds a major share of the market and is expected to be the fastest growing market at an encouraging CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of industries and urbanization is fuelling the growth of the sizing and thickening agents in the developing countries of Asia Pacific region. Moreover, the favorable government regulations in the region have attracted many industry players to enter the lucrative market, which, in turn, is fuelling the market growth. Furthermore, the presence of most populated countries such as India and China has augmented the use of paints & coatings in the construction and automobile sector, which is further contributing to the market growth. China, India, and Japan are the largest consumers of sizing and thickening agents in this region. North America is another dominant region in the market of sizing and thickening agents. The developed end-user industries such as construction, transportation, and electronics among others are significantly driving the market growth. Moreover, the newly elected government has brought in a new wave of investment in development and renovation of residential and commercial infrastructure, which is expected to boost the demand for sizing and thickening agents in the construction industry. Moreover, the growing working population has increased the demand for processed and convenience food products. This is expected to have a positive impact on the overall growth of the market.

Europe is a lucrative market due to the developed construction and automobile sector. Moreover, the growing demand for cosmetics and personal hygiene products coupled with the increasing infrastructural development are the major factor attributing to the growth of the market.

