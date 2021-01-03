Polyolefin Fiber Market: Demand, Size, Share, Trends, Key Player profile and Regional Outlook by 2023

Polyolefin fibers are classified into two types namely polypropylene and polyethylene. Polypropylene is widely used in textile industry due to its superior properties namely high tensile strength, inertness, stiffness, and stability. In the textile industry, it is majorly used in the manufacturing of carpets and rugs due to increasing demand from the industrialized nations. It is used in the manufacturing of non-woven fabric which finds application in various industries such as medical industry, agriculture industry, and filtration media. Increasing demand for hygiene products by virtue of growing health concern of the consumers is propelling the non-woven fabrics market growth. Rising usage of synthetic turf at the sports filed, home lawns, commercial and public places are driving the product demand. Growing demand for technical textile in automotive, agriculture and medical textiles is witnessing significant market growth over the forecast period. Its usage is increasing in the manufacturing of seat covers, liners, dashboard due to its light weight which increases the fuel efficiency of vehicles. Polyethylene is primarily used in packaging industry mainly in the manufacturing of plastic bags, plastic films, and containers. Rising demand for PET bottles and packaged food due to convenience and eco-friendliness is boosting the packaging market growth worldwide.

Market Segmentation

The global polyolefin fiber market has been segmented into type, end-use industry, and region.

On the basis of type, the market is divided into polypropylene, polyethylene, and others.

Based on end-use industry, the market is segmented into textile, medical, automobile, packaging, and others.

Geographically, the market is divided into five key regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific was the leading region in the global polyolefin market in 2016. Textile is growing at a staggering rate in this region mainly in India and China, which are the largest producers of man-made fabric. Rising apparel industry in the developing economies is likely to boost the product demand coupled with increasing per capita income of the consumers. Prevalence of abundant and cheap labor, low manufacturing cost, and supportive government policies are propelling the market growth.

North America is likely to drive the market growth as a result of reviving textile industry in the U.S. Recently, the National Council of Textile Organizations launched a website “textile in the news (TIN) “to promote textile industry by publishing the developments in the textile industry. This step will provide an opportunity to the small-scale textile manufacturer to grow and invent new technical textile products.

Competitive Analysis

Some of the key players in the global aluminum honeycomb market are Trevira GmbH (Germany), 3M (U.S.), ES FiberVisions (Thailand), Bauder Ltd (UK), Dorken GmbH & Co.KG (Germany), Polyglass (U.S.), Alpek S.A.B. de C.V (Mexico), Biobent Polymers (U.S.), Durafiber (U.S.), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Welspun India Ltd (India), Beijing Tongyizhong Speciality Fiber Technology & Development Co., Ltd (China), and Anhui Elite Industrial Co., Ltd (China)

