Herbal Toothpaste Market Demand, Global Industry Share, COVID-19 Analysis and Growth 2023

Herbal Toothpaste Market Outlook

The global herbal toothpaste market size can inflate to USD 1.16 billion by 2024. It can exhibit a CAGR of 5.22% during the forecast period due to emphasis on oral hygiene in recent years. Manufacturers have been developing pastes which can combat bad breath, sensitivity, tooth decay, teeth whitening, and decay. Massive demand for plant-based toothpastes or toothpastes which include ingredients from natural sources can work favorably for the market.

The surge in health-consciousness and veganism are major trends which can impact the market positively. High benefits of using herbal toothpaste as well as awareness of the harmful effects of synthetic toothpaste can drive the adoption of the product. The increased focus on research and development as well as the introduction of new flavors can benefit the market. Rising investments by manufacturers and tie-ups with online retailers to expand their distribution and ensure mass penetration can bolster the market revenue by leaps and bounds.

The emphasis on cruelty-free products and demand for products with a clean and green base can work in favor of the market.

Herbal Toothpaste Market Segmentation

The herbal toothpaste industry has been segmented based on pack size, distribution channel, and region.

Based on pack size, it is segmented into 100 gm, 50 gm, 25 gm, and others.

The global herbal toothpaste market report has been segmented, based on distribution channel, into store-based and non-store-based. The store-based segment has been further bifurcated into supermarkets & hypermarkets, convenience stores, and others.

Herbal Toothpaste Market Regional Analysis

In the current scope of the study, the segments mentioned above are covered into four global regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

The APAC region is expected to dominate the global herbal toothpaste product market share till 2024 due to increasing preference of herbal products and alternatives to chemically-derived pastes. Promotional campaigns advocating the use of these oral care products and increased awareness of its benefits is expected to increase the consumer base. India and China are regions with high potential for the global market owing to inclination towards natural ingredients. In addition, the large populace of both developing economies can serve as a launching point of new products. But stringent taxes can play spoilsport for the global herbal toothpaste market and may pose an impediment in the region.

North America, on the other hand, can exhibit a CAGR of 6.17% during the forecast period and generate significant returns for the global herbal toothpaste market. Concerns for tooth abrasions from synthetic toothpastes and advances in oral care products can drive the regional market growth. Inclination towards healthier lifestyles with a low impact on the environment will influence the decisions of major oral hygiene product manufacturers in the region.

Herbal Toothpaste Market Competitive Landscape

Dabur, The Vicco Laboratories, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., The Himalaya Drug Company, Nature’s Gate & WorldPantry.com, Inc., Amway, Philan Herbomedix, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, WinWiz Healthcare Pvt. Ltd, The Procter & Gamble Company, Vita-Myr International, Inc., Unilever, Patanjali Ayurved Limited, GlaxoSmithKline plc, and Colgate-Palmolive Company are key players of the global herbal toothpaste market. Acquisitions and new product launches are prime strategies incorporated by these players to gain miles ahead of the competition.

