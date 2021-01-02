Food Processing Market: Share, Size, Trends, Demand, Key Player profile and Regional Outlook by 2025

Food Processing Market size is projected to grow, registering a CAGR of 7.2% to reach a value of USD 99.7 Billion by 2025. The growth of the food & beverage industry is driving the growth of the global food processing market with a focus on innovation and technological advancements. Food processors are investing significantly in food processing equipment to increase production efficiency and improve food quality. With the changing lifestyles of consumers, the demand for convenience food is increasing rapidly across the globe. Consumers are opting for processed food with a long shelf life. Moreover, increasing health-consciousness is driving the demand for fortified food & beverages, which require advanced food processing technologies. The global fortified food & beverage market is projected to reach approximately USD 77.4 Billion by 2025. Moreover, the increasing demand for processed meat, poultry, and seafood both in foodservice and food retail is boosting the sales of food processing equipment. Stringent regulations in favor of food safety and quality are also contributing to the growth of the food processing market size.

Market USP

Increasing Demand for Processed Food

Growth Opportunities in the Market

Increasing Demand for Extruded Food Products: Food processors are focusing on the shape, texture, and color of foodstuff to attract consumers, especially the youth. Extrusion equipment assists in maintaining uniformity in the shapes and sizes of foodstuff throughout the food processing cycle. The growth of the snacks market is driving the demand for extrusion equipment. The consumption of snacks has increased rapidly worldwide. Moreover, the increasing demand for food products such as RTC products and breakfast cereal is contributing to the sales of extrusion equipment.

Increasing Investments by Food Processors in Innovation and Automation: Food processors are focused on R&D, technological advancements, and automation. With the growing demand for processed food and intense competition among the key players in the market, production efficiency is of utmost importance to food processors. Thus, they are inclined toward the adoption of fully automated equipment, driving the growth of the fully automated segment during the forecast period.

Rising Demand for Processed Meat, Poultry, & Seafood: The increasing demand for processed meat, poultry & seafood is driving the growth of the global food processing market. The high demand for protein-rich RTE and RTC products has fueled the sales of processed meat, poultry, and seafood Moreover, government regulations for food and worker safety are influencing meat, poultry, & seafood processors to adopt automated equipment.

Key Players

Marel (Iceland)

GEA Group AG (Germany)

The Bühler Holding AG (Switzerland)

JBT Corporation (US)

Alfa Laval AB (Sweden)

TNA Solution Pty Ltd (Australia)

Bucher Industries AG (Switzerland)

Equipamientos Cárnicos, S.L. (Spain)

Clextral S.A.S (France)

SPX Flow (US)

Bigtem Makine A.S. (Turkey)

FENCO Food Machinery s.r.l. (Italy)

Krones AG (Germany)

Paul Mueller Company (US)

Anko Food Machine Co. Ltd. (Taiwan)

