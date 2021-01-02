High Performance Epoxy Market: Segments, Demand and Industry Analysis by 2025

High-Performance Epoxy Market Overview
The growing consumer electronics industry is another factor accelerating the growth noted in the global high performance epoxy market. Further, the application of high performance epoxy in industrial and commercial flooring is observed to increase due to its features of enhancing the durability and aesthetics of the floors. This, in turn, is expected to propel the ascension n the global high performance epoxy market.
High-performance epoxy is formed through the use of various polymers, grade fillers, and hardeners for its application in floor coatings. High performance epoxies induce high gloss and protection to concrete and rigid surfaces. Market Research Future (MRFR), in their latest report on high performance epoxy market, have concluded that the global market is expected to witness a 5.83% CAGR over the forecast period. According to the report, the global high performance epoxy market is anticipated to reach a market valuation of USD 15.23 billion by the end of 2022.
High performance epoxy has proliferated applications in different end-use industries such as pharmaceutical plants, manufacturing plants, food processing areas, warehouses, hospitals, garage floors, as well as industrial facilities. Such a vast scope of application is fueling positive growth in the global high performance epoxy market. Further, various features of high performance epoxy including low odor, high film-build, chemical resistance, and protection against multiple materials such as oils, solvents, fluids, and cleaners are promoting growth in the global market over the assessment period.
Get a FREE Sample Copy [email protected] https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2194
Global High Performance Epoxy Market – Competitive Landscape
The fiercely competitive high-performance epoxy market appears to be fragmented due to the presence of several large and small-scale companies. These companies are focused on improving their market performance and increasingly acquire promising companies to expand in the fast-growing regions. Growing innovations in production technologies are further intensifying the competition in the market. At the same time, the market also demonstrates strong investment opportunities for the market players.
Key Players
Some of the noteworthy players in the global high-performance epoxy market include-
- Huntsman Corporation (US)
- Endura Manufacturing Company Ltd (US)
- Gougeon Brothers, Inc (US)
- Atul Ltd (India)
- The Euclid Chemical Company (US)
- Stentor Enterprises Limited (Kenya)
- Aditya Birla Group (India)
- Alchemie Ltd (UK)
Industry Update
July 2019: ProMarine Supplies, a supplier of high-performance epoxy resins, recently acquired Polytek Development Corporation. Polytek recently added ProMarine’s high-performance epoxy resins to their line of specialty polymers.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Executive Summary
2 Scope of the Report
3 Market Research Methodology
4 Market Landscape
5 Industry Overview of Global High-Performance Epoxy Market
6 Market Trends
- Global High-Performance Epoxy Market, by Grade
TO BE CONTINUE……………………………..,
Global High Performance Epoxy Market – Segments
MRFR has segmented its analysis into three key dynamics for an easy grasp;
By Types : Resins, Adhesives, Pigments, and Solvents among others.
By End-Uses : Aerospace & Marine, Automotive, and Consumer Goods among others.
By Regions : Europe, North America, APAC, and the Rest-of-the-World.
Detailed Regional Analysis
The Global High-Performance Epoxy Market is studied for the regional segments of North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. Within these, North America is expected to hold the largest share in the high-performance epoxy market over the forecast period. This can be accounted to the ascension in the demand from the construction sector and the packaging sector in the region. Remarkable growth has been noted in the construction sector due to strong funding, pushing sizeable growth in the high-performance epoxy market within the region.
Europe’s high-performance epoxy market is expected to witness proliferated growth due to its rising demand from the packaging and medical industries residing in the region. The packaging industry in the region is expected to grow at a high rate, in turn, demanding more high-performance epoxy application. A shifting consumer focus towards packaged food products is pushing the ascension in the packaging industries.
Asia Pacific is anticipated to showcase impressive growth due to increasing construction activities in the region. Additionally, the government of India and China have started focusing on the development of the manufacturing sector which is pushing the growth of the electronics and electrical industry, hence, fueling the growth in the high-performance epoxy market. Meanwhile, the Middle East & Africa is estimated to register considerable CAGR due to rising demand from the medical and construction industries in the region.
NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.
COVID-19 Study in Detail:
Impact of COVID-19 on Iso-Propyl Alcohol Market
Impact of COVID-19 on Steel Extruded Products Market
MORE YOU MIGHT LIKE
Thermoplastic Vulcanizates Market Share: Trends, Size, Growth, Demand, Industry Analysis, Key Player profile and Regional Outlook by 2023
The global thermoplastic vulcanizates market is growing with the instantaneous pace; mainly due to the burgeoning automotive industries. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, the global market of thermoplastic vulcanizates is prospering and expected to gain strong influence over the forecast period. The market is estimated to demonstrate a remarkable growth by 2023, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the forecasted period (2017 – 2023).
Globally, the market for thermoplastic vulcanizates is driven by the region North America, owing to enactment of government based initiative such as Corporate Average Fuel economy to substitute metals with plastics in end-use industries. These materials are utilized in non-load bearing parts such as battery frames, car bumpers, and others. Additionally, the lightweight materials are also consumed in the medical applications such as gaskets, stoppers, and others due to advantages such as reliable, durable, and cost-effective nature offered by the product.
Increasing demand for the product in applications such as air ducts, tubing, moulded seals, grommets, and others signifies the growth of automotive industries. Moreover, growing consumption of product due to unique features offered by the product such as efficient, superior performance provide a boost to the thermoplastic vulcanizates market growth.
Access Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/thermoplastic-vulcanizates-market-4704
On the other hand, extensive use of reduced weight materials than metals in major industries is projected to propel the market growth during the forecast period.
Thermoplastic vulcanizates are used in various end-use industries such as automotive, construction & buildings, marine, aerospace, energy, and others. They are also utilized in major sectors due to their ease of application, recyclable, and versatile nature. The growing demand of these polymers has prompted the manufacturers and investors to shift their focus from heavy substances to lightweight materials in end-use applications. Additionally, the growing research & development activities and innovations of the product in the established companies have resulted into a remarkable growth in the market during the forecast period.
Thermoplastic Vulcanizates Market – Regional Analysis:
Geographically, North America is leading the global thermoplastic vulcanizates market. The U.S. holds the major portion owing to rising infrastructure developments coupled with technological advancement in the major sector. Increasing consumption of thermoplastic vulcanizates in automotive, fluid handling, consumer goods, medical and others has boosted the market demand in Canada, and Mexico. Asia Pacific has witnessed a significant growth in the market owing to rapid consumption of thermoplastic polymers in end-use industries. A notable growth has been received by the European region due to implementation of strict rules and regulations to adopt eco-friendly products instead of heavy metals in major sectors. Additionally, the market is growing significantly in the Middle East & Africa and Latin America regions, due to rising adoption of polymers in end-use industries.
Thermoplastic Vulcanizates Market- Competitive Landscape:
The thermoplastic vulcanizates market appears to be competitive with the presence of several large and small players operating in manufacturing and development of product. These key players compete with each other’s on the basis of quality, price, production and innovation. Thermoplastic vulcanizates market is set to grow at a significant rate which is likely to attract many entrants to the market resulting into healthy competition in the future. Manufacturers operating in the thermoplastic vulcanizates market are striving their level best to respond to an increase in demand for the product from automotive, construction & buildings, aerospace, and other sectors attributed to growing production capacity in major sectors. They ensure to deliver the best quality products based on innovative technologies, solutions and best practices.
Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:
October 24, 2017 – Exxon Mobil Corporation (U.S.), one of the leading producers of thermoplastic vulcanizates, declared that the company has decided to launch two grades of santoprene-brand thermoplastic vulcanizates by the end of 2017. These products have excellent friction performance, bonding strength with EPDM (ethylene propylene diene monomer (M- class) rubber). One of the sources of the company also announced that these products were developed to impart lightweight and cost-effective nature to the final product. Therefore, these factors are expected to drive the market over the assessment period.
July 20, 2016 – Exxon Mobil Corporation (U.S.), one of the prominent manufacturers of thermoplastic vulcanizates, declared that the company has decided to expand the production capacity of specialty elastomers plant by 25% in Newport, Wales. This process was initiated due to soaring demand for the product in various applications such as health care device, automotive seals, and others. Therefore, these factors are expected to drive the market over the assessment period.
Get a FREE Sample [email protected] https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4704
NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.
COVID-19 Study in Detail:
Impact of COVID-19 on Iso-Propyl Alcohol Market
Impact of COVID-19 on Steel Extruded Products Market
Methyl Soyate Market Size: Industry Analysis, Segments and Demand by 2023
Market Research Future Published a Research Study on Methyl Soyate Market Research Report, Size, Share and Industry Analysis – Forecast to 2023
Methyl Soyate Market- Analysis:
The global methyl soyate market is anticipated to grow at a substantial CAGR between 2016-2023, states the latest Market Research Future (MRFR) report. Methyl soyate, simply put, is a bio-based solvent that is prepared from soyabean oil. It is made through the transesterification of soy oil esters. This is an excellent alternative to petrochemical solvents. It has a mild odor similar to that of butter and is a golden-clear fluid. The methyl soyate price is cost-effective. No wonder methyl soyate uses are indeed wide, including cosmetics and personal care, printing inks, industrial and domestic cleaning, paints and coatings, and others. It is also known by other names such as soyabean oil methyl ester, SME, palm methyl ester, and methyl esters of soybean oil.
Methyl soyate structure is organic and renewable; thus, it is considered a safe substitute both for the environment and the workplace. It is turning into an ideal alternative for chlorinated and petroleum products owing to their environmental impacts and harsh health. Owing to its eco-friendly nature, it is used for cleaning up and recovering spilled petroleum products from streams and shorelines. Non-toxic, high flashpoint and low in volatile organic compounds are some of the key characteristics of methyl soyate.
Various factors are propelling the methyl soyate market growth. Such factors, according to the latest Market Research Future report, include volatile prices of crude oil, rising concerns regarding the environmental impact of strippers and chemical cleaners, and increasing awareness about the different advantages of methyl soyate as a bio solvent.
Get a FREE Sample [email protected] https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3989
Methyl Soyate Market- Segmentation
The Market Research Future report provides an all-inclusive segmental analysis of the methyl soyate market based on end use industry and application.
By application, the methyl soyate market is segmented into ink removal, hand cleaners, paint stripper, de-greasers, and others.
By end use industry, the methyl soyate market is segmented into cosmetics and personal care, printing inks, industrial and domestic cleaning, paints and coatings, and others.
Regional Analysis
By region, the methyl soyate market report covers the latest trends and growth opportunities across Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe. Of these, the APAC region will dominate the market during the forecast period. Various factors are propelling the growth of the methyl soyate market in the region, such as burgeoning demand from the cosmetic and personal care, industrial and domestic cleaning, and paints and coatings industries, high disposable income, and rapid industrialization. Methyl soyate has low toxicity and thus emits low volatile organic compound comparted to conventional chemical solvents, hence are extensively used in cleaning products and paints & coatings. China, as well as India, are the major contributors in this region.
The methyl soyate market in Europe will have favorable growth during the forecast period. This is owing to increasing health awareness and the establishment of SIP (State Implementation Plans) for limiting the content of VOC of several products such as sealants and adhesives.
The methyl soyate market in North America will have a healthy growth during the forecast period. Various factors are propelling the growth of the methyl soyate market in the region such as stringent government norms, rising health awareness, and various government agencies in the region such as EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) implementing different regulations for reducing VOCs emission rate in the atmosphere.
The methyl soyate market in Latin America and the MEA will have moderate growth during the forecast period for the slow performance of the personal care and cosmetics industry in Brazil and Argentina.
Browse Key Industry insights spread across 134 pages with 35 market data tables & 11 figures & charts from the Report, “Methyl Soyate Market Information- By Application (Degreasers, Paint Stripper, Hand Cleaners, Ink Removal, and others), By End Use Industry (Paints & Coatings, Industrial & Domestic Cleaning, Printing Inks, Cosmetics & Personal Care, and others) and By Region- Forecast Till 2023” in detail along with the table of [email protected] https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/methyl-soyate-market-3989
Methyl Soyate Maket- Key Players:
Notable players profiled in the methyl soyate market report include Unicon Fibro Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. (India), Vertec BioSolvents (US), Florida Chemical Company (US), Camco Chemical Co. Inc. (US), Cargill, Incorporated (US), Stepan Company (US), and BASF SE (Germany). Key players have incorporated specific strategies to stay head and shoulders above others in the competition, such as acquisitions, mergers, partnerships, R&D activities, collaborations, product innovations, and others.
NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.
COVID-19 Study in Detail:
COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market
COVID-19 Impact on 3D Printing Materials Market
Fatty Alcohol Alkoxylates Market: Trends, Size, Share, Demand, Key Player profile and Regional Outlook by 2023
Fatty alcohol alkoxylates are gaining traction in the non-ionic surfactants market with increasing demand for biodegradable and non-toxic surfactants in the prominent end-use industries such as household cleaning, I&I cleaning, personal care and textiles among others. Environmental feasibility of fatty alcohol alkoxylates under high regulation in developed market is significant factor driving the fatty alcohol alkoxylates market growth at CAGR of 5.0% during forecast period.
Changing consumer preference towards personal hygiene and cleanliness has led to considerable demand of sustainable surfactants with advanced formulations. The sustainability factor is defined by biodegradability and toxicity of fatty alcohol alkoxylates. Fatty alcohol alkoxylates produced from oleochemical are sourced from natural sources such as palm kernel oil (C16-C18), and coconut oil (C12-C14) among other natural sources. Moreover, alkylphenol ethoxylates are banned in developed regions which in turn has witnessed the dominance of oleochemical based fatty alcohol alkoxylates as a substitute for biodegradable and non-toxic surfactant for use in the cleaning products.
Browse Full Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/fatty-alcohol-alkoxylates-market-3843
According to MRFR analysis, the global fatty alcohol alkoxylates market was valued at USD 564.4 million in 2016 and is expected to be valued at USD 787.8 million by the end of 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. Fatty alcohol alkoxylates based on types segmented as oleochemical based fatty alcohol alkoxylates and petrochemical based fatty alcohol alkoxylates is further sub-segmented based on the number of carbons chains. Oleochemical based fatty alcohol alkoxylates is further sub-segmented into — Lauryl Alcohol (C12-C14) Alkoxylate, Cetostearyl Alcohol (C16-C18) Alkoxylate, Behenyl Alcohol (C22) Alkoxylate, Stearyl Behenyl Alcohol (C18-C22) Alkoxylate, and Stearyl Alcohol (C22) Alkoxylate. Lauryl Alcohol (C12-C14) alkoxylate and Cetostearyl Alcohol (C16-C18) alkoxylate holds largest market share among the oleochemical based alkoxylates owing to growing consumption in personal care and housing cleaning market. The household cleaning products market is one of the major consumer of surfactants, the valuation of household cleaning products market is valued at approximately USD 250 billion growing at a rapid pace of approximately ~9% CAGR. Moreover, rising concern over institutional hygiene and cleanliness especially in healthcare and food & beverage industry is also anticipated to slate highest growth of industrial and institutional cleaning market at nearly 4.5% reaching USD 60 billion by end of 2023.
Asia Pacific region is the largest market for fatty alcohol alkoxylates and accounts for nearly 40% of the volume share in the global fatty alcohol alkoxylates market. Rapid urbanization and industrialization in the emerging markets is expected to boost the demand for I&I and household cleaning products which in turn, witness considerable demand for fatty alcohol alkoxylates during the forecast period. North America accounts for the second largest market share owing to penetration of automatic dishwashers in the households along with growing laundromat services can be further attributed to the growth of fatty alcohol alkoxylates market.
Key Players:
BASF SE, Huntsman Corporation, KLK OLEO, Clariant International AG, Croda International Plc, SASOL and Stepan Company among others are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the Global Fatty alcohol alkoxylates Market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.
Fatty Alcohol Alkoxylates Market – Competitive Analysis
Fatty alcohol alkoxylates Market appears to be highly fragmented and competitive owning to the presence of numerous large and small players active in regional market. The key strategies traced from the analysis of recent developments of the key players include merger, acquisition and expansion. However, acquisition and expansion were second most widely adopted strategy by key market players. Companies are building strategic partnerships with local manufacturer and distributors in order to reduce gap between supplier and customer of fatty alcohol alkoxylates. With technology advancement and presence of significant players has made fatty alcohol alkoxylates lucrative opportunity in their respective applications.
Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:
May 2017 – Clariant International AG and Huntsman signed an agreement to combine their operations. Through this acquisition company will employ 32,000 people and generate revenue of USD 413 billion. This would also help the company to expand its product portfolio in untapped countries.
January 2017 – Clariant AG acquired Galaxy Surfactants Ltd. (leading supplier of speciality chemicals including surfactants). This deal would help the company to ease their distribution network among the respective regions. Moreover, it would benefit the company to directly reach out to customer requirements regarding surfactants.
September 2016 – Clariant acquired Kel-Tech Inc. (Midland, Tex.) and X-Chem LLC (Irving, Tex.). through expansion of portfolio, company has increased their presence in oil producing basins and add strong customer base to their operational activity. This has also strengthened company business in North America market. Get a FREE Sample [email protected] https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3843
NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.
COVID-19 Study in Detail:
COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market
COVID-19 Impact on 3D Printing Materials Market
Gasket Seal Materials Market Size: Key Player profile, Trends, Share, Growth, Demand, Industry Analysis and Regional Outlook by 2025
Global Gasket & Seal Materials Market is projected to be valued at USD 37,863.5 Million by the end of 2025 registering a CAGR of 5.40% during the forecast period.
Extensive use of seals & gaskets in upstream, midstream, and downstream operations is a key driver of the global gasket & seal materials market. The extraction of oil and gas is one of the most challenging processes in the oil & gas industry, and the equipment used in the process are required to operate efficiently under lower friction, higher pressure, different temperatures, and high speed. With the need to ensure safe, reliable, and efficient operation of a wide range of onshore and offshore equipment, the use of seals & gaskets is increasing significantly, which in turn, drives the demand for gasket & seal materials.
Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/gasket-seal-materials-market-10105
Segment Analysis
Global Gasket & Seal Materials Market has been segmented on the basis of Material, End-Use Industry, and Region.
Based on material, the global gasket & seal materials market has been segmented into rubber, fiber, metal, PTFE, cork, and others. Among these, the rubber segment accounted for 35% of the market share in 2018; it is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.64%. The high demand for rubber seals & gaskets is attributed to their wide use in major end-use industries such as automotive, oil & gas, chemicals, and aerospace on account of various advantages such as shock resistance, oil & chemical resistance, adhesion, electrical properties, weather resistance, and water resistance. However, the PTFE segment emerged as the fastest-growing segment, registering a CAGR of 6.10% on the backdrop of its excellent chemical resistance, dielectric properties, outstanding corrosion protection, electrical insulation, high thermal stability, flame resistance, and weathering resistance.
By end-use industry, the market is classified into automotive, oil & gas, food & beverage, electrical & electronics, chemicals, aerospace and defense, and others. The automotive segment emerged as the largest and fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 6.36% during the review period. In the automotive industry, seals & gaskets are widely used in shock absorbers, battery, electronic control units (ECUs), braking systems, exhaust gas recirculation systems, safety control systems, air conditioning, ride control systems, and fuel injectors, among others.
Key Players
MRFR recognizes the following companies as the Key Players in the Global Gasket & Seal Materials Market— Trelleborg Group (Sweden), Freudenberg Sealing Technologies (Germany), Parker Hannifin Corporation (US), ERIKS NV (The Netherlands), ElringKlinger Kunststofftechnik GmbH (Germany), Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics (France), BRUSS Sealing Systems GmbH (Germany), Dimer Group (Czech Republic), John Crane (US), and Klinger Holding (Austria), among others.
Key Findings of the Study
- Global gasket & seal materials market is projected to reach a value of USD 37,863.5 million by 2025 at a CAGR of around 5.40% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025.
- Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading and fastest-growing region for this market on account of the rapid growth of end-use industries in countries such as India, South Korea, and others.
- Widespread use of seals & gaskets in the power generation industry is a key opportunity for players in this market.
Get a Free Sample [email protected] https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/10105
NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.
COVID-19 Study in Detail:
Impact of COVID-19 on Iso-Propyl Alcohol Market
Impact of COVID-19 on Steel Extruded Products Market
Fluorosilicone (FVMQ) Rubber Market Share: Size, Growth, Trends, Demand, Industry Analysis, Key Player profile and Regional Outlook by 2025
According to the MRFR analysis, the Fluorosilicone (FVMQ) Rubber Market was valued at more than USD 120 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach over USD 190 Million by the end of 2025 at a CAGR of 5.51%.
Fluorosilicone (FVMQ) rubber is an elastomer made of a silicone polymer chain with fluorinated sidechains. This structure provides the elastomer with a wide number of characteristics that make it a perfect choice of material for the automotive and aerospace industries. It is widely used in various demanding applications where fuel resistance, high-temperature performance, and low-temperature performance are required. It offers a varying range of properties such as superior extreme-temperature (low/high) performance, prolonged resistance to fuels, oils, solvents and aggressive fluids, ability to be fabricated by extrusion, compression molding, injection molding, and calendaring, good balance of tensile, elongation, and tear resistance, and good heat stability with good tear retention.
The prominent factors driving the growth of the global market are increasing demand for both passenger and commercial vehicles and growing commercial aircraft production.
Browse Full Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/fluorosilicone-rubber-market-8479
Regulatory Analysis and Trade Analysis
OEM specifications for exhaust gas recirculation systems (where fluorosilicone rubbers are required):
- BMW GS97018:2008-11
- Fiat 902139
- Ford AZ 102-02
- GM GME 8688
- VW PV3936
Some of the regulatory standards (ASTM) requirements for FVMQ properties:
Source: ASTM, Company Brochure, and MRFR Analysis
The overall silicone rubber exported in its primary form increased by around 18% from USD 5,351.6 million in 2017 to USD 6,335.2 million in 2018, whereas total silicone rubber imported increased by around 18% from USD 7,548 million in 2017 to USD 8,938 million in 2018.
The HS Code for the FVMQ is “39100090”.
SEGMENTATION
By Processing Technology
- Compression Molding: Compression molding of flurosilicone rubber to mold it into various end-use products is one of the most widely used processing techniques. This process is mainly used for low to medium volume applications such as O-rings, seals, and gaskets, as well as for some specialty high volume components. Some of the major benefits offered by the process include less complex tooling and lower costs to construct, lower percentage material runner scrapes as compared to traditional injection or transfer molding process, and the process is suitable for most elastomers and cure systems.
The segment held the largest share accounting for over 35% of the market in 2018.
- Liquid Injection Molding: Liquid injection molding offers easier processing, high level of automation, faster cycle times, and better end-product performance. It is mainly used for liquid fluorosilicone rubber for molding high-quality parts. The main products manufactured using the process include gaskets, O-rings, seals, precision molded parts, and cushioning pads in electronic portable devices. LIM is used to craft high-performance parts in industries ranging from automotive to aerospace.
- Calendaring: This segment covers the consumption of fluorosilicone consumed for manufacturing end-use products using calendaring. These products (sheets) include industrial and automotive components.
- Extrusion: The extrusion segment accounted for a minimal share of the global market. The use of the extrusion process offers several merits such as a large variety of shapes that can be obtained, relatively economical, minimal waste material produced, and high efficiency. The process is used to produce various extruded FVMQ products including gaskets, sealing components, and other intricate profiles.
- 3D Printing: The 3D printing segment is expected to register healthy growth in the coming years. It is still not used on a large scale, is however gaining popularity, majorly in North America. Major developments are taking place in the market, for instance, in August 2018, Wacker Chemie AG announced the launch of new liquid fluorosilicone rubber for 3D printing applications.
By End-Use Industry
- Automotive: The automotive segment held the largest share of the market with more than 50% in 2018, owing to the surging demand for smaller engine compartments, increased exhaust gas recirculation and decreased airflow, and the high-end temperatures in under-the-hood environments (requiring efficient and temperature resistant materials) in the automobiles coupled with the increasing automotive production in the emerging economies. Moreover, considering the current automotive trends for small engine designs and increased efficiency, the increase in design flexibility as a result of innovative materials like FVMQ is boosting the demand for these rubbers in the automotive industry.
The components manufactured include fuel and air system component parts, fuel line safety seals, O-rings, gaskets, connector seals, flexible diaphragms and valves, and turbocharger hose liners.
- Aerospace & Defense: The aerospace & defense segment is the other major end-use industry consuming FVMQ products. Fluorosilicone rubber seals offer outstanding resistance to ozone, sunlight, and weathering, making it the perfect compound to use in aircraft. FVMQ elastomers have outstanding solvent and fuel resistance and high-temperature stability, owing to which are majorly used for static seals in the aircraft fuel systems. With the significant growth of the aerospace & defense industry across the emerging economies and developed economies, the demand for fluorosilicone rubber is expected to increase in the years to follow.
- Oil & Gas: In the oil & gas industry, seals are widely used in various stages such as well drilling, well completion, and well production. The seals used have to cope with the harsh conditions of deeper wells as well as with the different solvents and chemicals. Moreover, these seals are exposed to extremely high temperatures and to a wide range of aggressive chemicals. Fluorosilicone rubber is one of the preferred choices for the manufacture of these seals. With the increasing demand for energy, the oil & gas industry is growing at a healthy rate. This is expected to boost the demand for FVMQ during the forecast period.
- Electronics & Semiconductors: This segment includes the use of FVMQ in the EMI shielding applications and other electronic applications.
- Others: The other segment covers medical and food & beverage.
By Region
- North America: The growth of the automotive and aerospace industries is the primary driver for market growth.
- Europe: Germany, France, the UK, and Russia are the major contributors to the regional market growth and the growing automotive industry supports the regional market growth.
- Asia-Pacific: The largest and fastest-growing regional market for fluorosilicone (FVMQ) rubber, with China and India being the leading country-level markets.
- Latin America: A small but growing automotive industry is likely to fuel the demand for fluorosilicone (FVMQ) rubber in the coming years.
- Middle East & Africa: High growth potential of the automotive manufacturing hub in Egypt, UAE, and Saudi Arabia, may propel the regional market growth during the forecast period.
Get a Free Sample [email protected] https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8479
NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.
COVID-19 Study in Detail:
COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market
COVID-19 Impact on 3D Printing Materials Market
Oilfield Chemicals Market: Demand, Industry Analysis and Segments by 2025
Oilfield Chemicals Market is projected to be valued at USD 46.2 Billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 5.52%.
The Global Oilfield Chemicals Market is expected to witness healthy growth during the forecast period. This growth is due to the increasing demand for oil and petroleum-based products in various end-use industries such as automotive, consumer goods, aerospace, and electronics. Oilfield chemicals are used in all the stages of the oil & gas industry, including initial drilling of wells, production of oil and gas, and in all the aspects of maintenance of the oilfields, including storage of oil and natural gas in geological conditions. These chemicals are used to increase the output of the oil & gas extraction and increasing the working life of the oil & gas machines and structure. The increasing investments in exploration and production of unconventional resources due to growing concern regarding depleting conventional resources has increased the use of hydraulic fracturing technology in the oil and gas industry, this, in turn, is propelling the demand for oilfield chemicals.
Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/oil-field-chemicals-market-1755
Segment Analysis
The Global Oilfield Chemicals Market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.
On the basis of type, the market has been segregarted into inhibitors & scavengers, demulsifiers, friction reducers, rheology modifiers, surfactants, biocides, pour-point depressants, and others. The inhibitors & scavengers and demulsifiers segments collectively accounted for the highest market share of 71.4% in 2018 and expected to continue the trend in the coming years. Inhibitors and scavengers are further sub-segmented into corrosion inhibitors, paraffin inhibitors, asphaltene inhibitors, scale inhibitors, H2S scavengers, oxygen scavengers, and others. The corrosion inhibitors segment accounted for the largest share of 30.2% in 2018 due to increasing applications in the manufacturing of pipes, water tanks, and other equipment. The segment was valued at USD 4,268.6 million in 2018; it is expected to register a CAGR of 7.21% to reach USD 6,909.1 Million by the end of 2025.
The global oilfield chemicals market, by application, has been classified into upstream, downstream, and midstream. The upstream segment was valued at USD 15,665.8 million in 2018; it is expected to register a CAGR of 5.43% to reach USD 22,521.7 Million by the end of 2025. The upstream segment has been further sub-segmented into drilling, well stimulation, production chemicals, cementing, and workover & completion. The well stimulation segment accounted for the largest share in the upstream segment while drilling application is expected to register the fastest growth due to increasing investments in oil & gas exploration activities.
Regional Analysis
The Global Oilfield Chemicals Market, by region, has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.
According to MRFR analysis, North American market held the largest share of 44.3% in 2018 and is expected to witness healthy growth due to the growth of the shale gas industry coupled with an increase in oil drilling activities in the region. The markets in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa are expected to witness significant growth during the review period on account of an increase in exploration and production activities and startup of new oil and gas production projects. The market in Europe is projected to witness moderate growth led by Russia, Germany, and the UK. The market in Latin American is expected to register a moderate CAGR owing to the increase in the spending on exploration and production activities by private and foreign companies in Brazil and Mexico
Market Players
Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes Royal Dutch Shell PLC (The Netherlands), Solvay (Belgium), Schlumberger Limited (US), BASF SE (Germany), Baker Hughes, a GE Company LLC (UK), Ideal Energy Solutions, LLC (US), Croda International PLC (UK), Albemarle Corporation (US), Halliburton (US), Clariant (US), Kemira (Finland), Nalco Champion (US), Stepan Company (US), The Lubrizol Corporation (US), Huntsman International LLC (US), and Ashland (US) as some to the prominent players in the global market.
Key Findings of the Study:
- The Global Oilfield Chemicals Market is projected to reach over USD 46,168.8 Million by 2025 at a 52% CAGR during the review period of 2019 to 2025.
- North America accounted for the largest share of the global oilfield chemicals market with the US being the leading market in the region.
- The inhibitors & scavengers followed by demulsifiers segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period.
Get a Free Sample [email protected] https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1755
NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.
COVID-19 Study in Detail:
COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market
COVID-19 Impact on 3D Printing Materials Market
Epoxy Grout Market Share: Key Player profile, Size, Growth, Trends, Demand, Industry Analysis and Regional Outlook by 2025
According to the MRFR analysis, the Global Epoxy Grout Market was valued at USD 600 million in 2018 and is expected to reach over USD 930 Million by the end of 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.
Epoxy grout is produced through two components—epoxy resins and a hardener. It is most commonly used for filling cracks on any surface or joints such as ceramic tiles, vitrified tiles, and stone joints to protect them against water and other chemical damage. Epoxy grout is extremely durable, stain proof, waterproof, and chemical resistant. Epoxy grout is used in the construction of hospitals, restaurants, swimming pools, kitchen, and bathrooms. It is highly preferred in chemical and food processing plants, such as breweries, dairies, bottling, textile, and metal finishing plants.
Pricing and Regulatory Analysis
In 2018, the price of epoxy grout varied from USD 2,700 to USD 3,900 per tons. This price varies significantly across different geographies and was highly volatile during 2014 and 2018. The trend is expected to continue during the forecast period owing to fluctuating raw material prices.
Browse Full Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/epoxy-grout-market-8310
The epoxy grout has stringent standards regarding resistance to mold growth, sterile conditions, and chemical and water resistance. The international standards for grout for ceramic tiles and natural stone must comply with ISO 13007-3. In the UK, the epoxy grout comply with British Standard BS 5980:1980 and BS 5385: Part 4: 1992, Section 9.
SEGMENTATION
By Application
- Residential: The segment is expected to be the largest and fastest-growing during the review period. The high growth of the segment is attributed to the increasing residential construction activities across the US, China, India, Indonesia, and South Africa driven by rapid urbanization and growing population. The residential construction spending in the US was USD 6.5 trillion in 2018, an increase of USD 422 billion as compared with 2017. Furthermore, the increasing investments in the repair & refurbishment activities across Europe and the US is expected to propel the growth of the global market during the forecast period.
- Commercial: The rapid economic growth and increasing investments in the development of restaurants, healthcare facilities, and other commercial complexes are fueling the demand for epoxy grout.
- Industrial: Though holding a relatively smaller share in the market the segment is expected to witness significant growth owing to rapid industrialization across the globe. Furthermore, with the rapid growth of the food & beverage industry with increasing number of dairies, breweries, and food processing plants, wind energy, textile, and metal process plants the demand for the product is expected to increase during the forecast period. The emerging economies such as China, India, Indonesia, and South Africa are expected to witness robust growth owing to rapid industrialization.
By Region
- North America: The growth of the regional market is driven by recovering growth of the residential construction sector.
- Europe: Increasing investment in refurbishment activities and new construction is expected to fuel the regional market growth.
- Asia-Pacific: The largest and fastest-growing regional market, led by China and India.
- Latin America: Albeit having a lower share in the global market, it is expected to witness significant growth owing to the growing economy.
- Middle East & Africa: Increasing commercial construction activities and infrastructure development to boost market growth.
Get a Free Sample [email protected] https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8310
NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.
COVID-19 Study in Detail:
Impact of COVID-19 on Iso-Propyl Alcohol Market
Impact of COVID-19 on Steel Extruded Products Market
Cocoa Ingredients Market Size: Segments, Demand, Research Report, Key Player profile and Regional Outlook by 2024
Derivatives of cocoa beans, cocoa ingredients are widely used for various purposes. A new report on the global cocoa ingredients market, published by Market Research Future (MRFR), predicts that this market could witness growth between 2017 and 2023.
The biggest market driving factor raising the global cocoa ingredients market growth high is increasing worldwide demand for sweetened bakery products. Escalating demand for chocolate and its derivatives boosts the market has most chocolates have cocoa ingredients. Stable environmental conditions, along with improved cocoa production in Africa, is also fueling market growth. Other market driving factors include advancements in processing & procurement technologies, increasing awareness about health advantages through cocoa consumption, innovation in flavors, and high research & development (R&D) investments. The growing retail sector is developed economies as well as emerging economies is also increasing the reach and availability of cocoa in hypermarkets and supermarkets.
Browse Full Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/cocoa-ingredients-market-1380
FOR MORE DETAILS : https://thetejasamale.tumblr.com/post/638367587686809600/high-performance-epoxy-market-segments-demand
Market Segmentation
The global cocoa ingredients market segmentation encompasses application and type. MRFR ‘s take on the market explores various facets of the market in-depth.
The application-based segmentation of the market covers bakery & confectionery, beverages, dairy products, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, and others. The bakery & confectionery segment dominates the market due to the high demand for chocolate from industries related to the production of food items and beverages. Increasing health consciousness among consumers has increased the demand for organic chocolates, which can also boost market growth for all cocoa ingredients.
By type, the market has been segmented into criollo, forastero, and trinitario. The forastero segment dominates the market due to its high production volume. It grows easily and is available in two varieties. The less bitterness and strong flavor of forastero cocoa also have a positive impact on its market growth.
Regional Segmentation
A geographical outlining of the global cocoa ingredients market covers Latin America, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).
Latin America is dominating the global cocoa ingredients market, followed by the Africa segment of the MEA region. Brazil and Ecuador are the biggest producers of forastero cocoa. Many countries in Latin America produce and export different types of Cocoa. Columbia is the third biggest revenue generator of the Latin American market. An analysis of the remaining countries in Latin America featured in this report estimate the huge contribution to market revenue from some other countries.
The MEA region is the second-largest regional market as Africa is the second-largest producer of cocoa. Many chocolate brands in the Middle East keep the demand for cocoa high. The Middle East segment of the MEA region, Saudi Arabia is the biggest country-specific market for cocoa. Other noteworthy country-specific markets in this region are Cameroon, CÃ´Te D’Ivoire (commonly known as Ivory Coast), and Ghana. An analysis of the remaining countries in the MEA region featured in this report estimates the huge contribution to market revenue from some other countries.
In North America, the USA is the biggest market for chocolates and many beverages, both in the aspect of production and consumption. Therefore, the cocoa ingredients market in the USA earns huge revenue. Canada is a strong economy. Although not as big market as the USA, Canada contributes significant revenue to the market.
Europe is another significant regional market as the increased demand for cocoa ingredients from France, Germany, and Switzerland is boosting the cocoa ingredients exports of countries all over the world that produce and export cocoa. The high density of population and a strong market for chocolates also strengthens the demand for cocoa ingredients. Other important country-specific markets in this region are Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK. An analysis of the remaining countries in Europe featured in this report estimate the huge contribution to market revenue from some other countries.
The Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing regional market for cocoa ingredients due to the developing economy, rise of many local chocolate brands & beverage brands, and improving farming practices in the emerging country-specific markets like India, Indonesia, and Malaysia. One of the strongest economies in this region, China is another major country-specific market. An analysis of the remaining countries in the Asia Pacific region featured in this report estimates the huge contribution to market revenue from some other countries.
Key Players
Prominent players in the global cocoa ingredients market include Agostoni Chocolate Inc. (USA), Archer Daniels Midland Company (USA), Barry Callebaut (Switzerland), Blommer Chocolate (USA), Cocoa Processing Company Ltd. (Ghana), The Hershey Company (USA), Mars Inc. (USA), Olam International Limited (Singapore), and United Cocoa Processors Inc. (USA).
Latest Industry News
- Nestlé has created new chocolate that uses only the cacao plant fruit pulp for sweetness. The cacao extract is also found in cocoa beans. Hence, to manufacture this chocolate, Nestlé does not need to add refined sugar. 17 JUL 2019
Get a FREE Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1380
NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.
COVID-19 Study in Detail:
COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market
COVID-19 Impact on 3D Printing Materials Market
Aloe Vera Derivatives Market: Segments, Industry Analysis and Demand by 2025
The Global Aloe Vera Derivatives Market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.4% to reach USD 4,059.63 Million by 2025.
Aloe vera is a perennial succulent plant that is cultivated for its health and medicinal benefits. Aloe vera gel is a rich source of antioxidants, vitamins, amino acids, and minerals. Polyphenols are the major antioxidant and antibacterial compound present in aloe vera. The derivatives of the plant are in high demand in pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals. Aloe vera and its derivatives are known for improving skin health, reducing the appearance of wrinkles, and helping control blood sugar levels.
The demand for aloe vera derivatives is also increasing due to the growth of the application industries. Rising health consciousness around the world has resulted in a shift in consumer preference toward plant-based beverages. The growing adoption of veganism has also led to an increase in the demand for plant-based beverages. Personal care is yet another prominent industry where aloe vera derivatives are widely used owing to rising awareness regarding the side effects of several chemical ingredients in cosmetics. Consumers are shifting toward natural products that are free from synthetic ingredients.
Browse Full Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/aloe-vera-derivatives-market-8298
Segmental Analysis
The global aloe vera derivatives market has been segmented on the basis of type, category, application, and region.
By type, the market has been divided into powder, gel, and others. The gel segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018. After removing pulp and fiber from the aloe vera leaf, the remaining material is heated, and necessary preservatives are added to produce gel, which is used in various industries. In personal care, it is applicable in shampoos and conditioners, skin cleansers, moisturizers, lotions, sun care products, and styling and sculpting gels. However, the powder segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period as aloe vera powder is an active ingredient in several cosmetic formulations.
On the basis of category, the global aloe vera derivatives market has been segmented into organic and conventional. The conventional segment accounted for the larger market share in 2018 owing to the widespread adoption of conventional farming practices. However, the organic segment is projected to grow at a higher rate due to changing consumer preferences toward organic personal care and food & beverage products.
Based on application, the global aloe vera derivatives market has been classified as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals, personal care, and others. The personal care segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018. The anti-microbial properties of aloe vera are ideal for treating blemishes, blackheads, whiteheads, scars, and acne, as well as soothing the skin and healing burns. It helps in the production of collagen, which ensures that the skin remains smooth and supple, leading to its use in their anti-aging formulations. Owing to these medicinal properties, aloe vera derivatives are used in pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals, with the segment expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Regional Analysis
Geographically, the global aloe vera derivatives market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. As per MRFR analysis, Europe dominated the market, accounting for the largest market share in 2018. The North American market accounted for the second-largest market share in 2018. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.7% during the assessment period.
Market Players
Market Research Future recognizes Terry Laboratories L.L.C. (US), Aloe Vera Australia (Australia), Houssy Drinks Co., Ltd (US), Stockton Aloe 1 (US), Aloe Laboratories (US), Omica Organics (US), Gift Morocco (Morocco), Shaanxi Bolin Biotechnology Co., Ltd (China), Biogenic Foods (US), and OKYALO (US) as the key players in the global aloe vera derivatives market.
Key Findings of the Study:
The Global Aloe Vera Derivatives Market is expected to register a growth rate of 4% from 2019 to 2025. The increased demand for natural products is a major driving factor for the growth of the market.
The gel segment is estimated to maintain its prominent share, registering a substantial growth rate of 6.3% during the forecast period.
On the basis of application, the personal care segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period and is projected to register a growth rate of 6.3%.
Get a FREE Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8298
NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.
COVID-19 Study in Detail:
COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market
COVID-19 Impact on 3D Printing Materials Market