Molecular Sieves Market: Demand, Segments, and Industry Analysis by 2025

The Global Molecular Sieves Market is expected to register a 4.5% CAGR during the review period. Molecular sieves are crystalline substances widely used as adsorbents in a broad array of applications particularly isomerization, hydrocracking, and industrial drying. The growing use of molecular sieves in the cosmetics & personal care industry is likely to create lucrative opportunities for the players operating in the Global Molecular Sieves Market.

Pricing Analysis

The prices of molecular sieves differ by type, function, and application. The price of molecular sieve lies between range of USD 2000/Ton and USD 3000/Ton.

Browse Full Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/molecular-sieves-market-8437

FOR MORE DETAILS: https://cmfe-market.blogspot.com/2020/12/molecular-sieves-market-demand-segments.html

Segmentation

By Type: The molecular sieves market can primarily be categorized into 4A, 3A, 5A, 13X, zeolite Y, and others.

4A—4A was the largest and fastest-growing segment in 2018 . 4A molecular sieve has pore diameter of 4 angstrom, i.e., it adsorbs molecules with small diameters such as water, CO2, H2S, and methanol, among others. It is used in wide range of applications including drying & removal of CO2; removal of hydrocarbons, ammonia, & methanol from gas streams; dehydration of refrigerant & air in air brake units of trucks & buses; and drugs & food packaging.

3A—Molecular sieve 3A is the potassium form of the type A crystal structure. It adsorbs molecules with 3 angstrom diameter and thus, mostly used for dehydration. It finds application in the drying of unsaturated hydrocarbons, natural gas, highly polar compounds, and refrigerants.

5A—Molecular sieve 5A is the calcium form of the type A crystal structure. It adsorbs molecules with 5 angstrom diameters. It is usually used for separation of normal and isomerous alkane, co-adsorption of CO2, and moisture.

13X—It adsorbs molecules with less than 10 angstrom diameters. It is commonly used in the removal of mercaptans and removal of CO2 in cryogenic air separation.

Zeolite Y—Y type molecular sieves include ammonium, hydrogen, and ultra-stable. It is being used in various applications including adsorption of VOCs, cracking catalyst, and hydrocracking catalyst.

Others—The others segment accounted for the least market share and it includes type 6A, 7A, 8A, 9A, and 10A.

By Form: The molecular sieves market has been segmented into bead, pellet, and powder.

Bead—Bead was the largest and fastest-growing segment of the Global Molecular Sieves Market in 2018 . The segment’s growth can be attributed to the increasing applications in refrigerants, natural gas drying, insulation glass, and packaging.

Pellet—Molecular sieves in pellet form are used less than bead as pellets are more prone to breaking.

Powder—Molecular sieve powder finds use in the formulation of coatings, adhesives, sealants, and elastomers for the removal of water traces.

By Product: The molecular sieves market has been segmented into zeolites, activated carbon, clay, and others.

Zeolites—Zeolites was the largest and fastest segment of the global molecular sieves market. The segment’s growth can be attributed to the increasing demand in major end-use industries such as detergents, automotive, oil & gas, building & construction, and cosmetics & personal care owing to its excellent adsorption properties.

Activated Carbon—Activated carbon finds use in various applications including wastewater treatment; removal of solvents & VOCs in printing; industrial drying; and VOC removal in foundries.

Clay—Clay molecular sieves are used to adsorb moisture and gases. The adsorption capacity of clay is considerable even at low humidity and it increases with the increase in humidity.

Others— The others segment includes porous glass & silica gel, and it accounted for the least share of the global molecular sieves market in 2018.

By End-Use Industry: The global molecular sieves market has been segmented into oil & gas, automotive; packaging; coatings, adhesives, sealants & elastomers (CASE); wastewater treatment; detergents; and others.

Oil & Gas—The segment accounted for the largest share of the global molecular sieves market in 2018 and is expected to register a significant CAGR during the review period. The growth can be attributed to the increase in oil and gas exploration activities to meet the global energy demand particularly from the developing economies.

Automotive—Automotive segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the review period on account of increasing demand for adsorbents for air drying in air brake systems and for refrigerant drying in automotive air conditioning systems. The growing automotive industry in the developing economies is expected to fuel the demand for molecular sieves in the coming years.

Packaging—Molecular sieves are being widely used in the packaging of food, electronic components, and pharmaceuticals. The product is used for dehydration and to trace contamination removal in enclosed spaces. Increasing consumption of packaged food products across geographies is expected to propel the market growth during the review period.

Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants & Elastomers (CASE)—Molecular sieves are used to adsorb moisture present in the coatings, sealants, adhesives, and elastomers. Moisture can come from fillers, pigments, or ambient air during the production of CASE products.

Wastewater Treatment—Molecular sieves are used in wastewater treatment applications to adsorb odor, halogenated, and non-­polar substances. The growing demand for clean drinking water and increasing regulations against wastewater discharge is propelling the growth of the wastewater treatment industry and thus, molecular sieve.

Detergents—Growing detergents industry with expanding demand for detergents in industrial and domestic applications has driven the demand for ion exchange agents and thus, molecular sieves.

Others—The others segment includes cosmetics & personal care and building & construction industries. The molecular sieves are used to adsorb water in the cosmetics & personal care industry and to increase the durability of insulated glass by adsorbing moisture in the construction industry.

Get a Free Sample [email protected] https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8437



NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

COVID-19 Study in Detail:

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market

COVID-19 Impact on 3D Printing Materials Market

COVID-19 Outbreak Impact on Carbon black Market