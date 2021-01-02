Unified Communications Market 2020: Growth Factors Details and Competitive Analysis – Forecast 2023

FOR MORE DETAILS :https://www.viv.net/articles/blog/unified-communications-market-top-manufacturers-product-information-and-industry-environment

Unified communications provide numerous benefits to businesses operating in a variety of industry verticals by providing unified real-time access to interaction through the integration of multiple communication platforms. Unified communication service providers have implemented innovative products and technologies that allow easy access and a high level of interoperability to achieve high efficiency and informed decision-making through collective efforts. In addition, there are various forms of unified communication available, including video, telephony, conferencing, mobility, unified messaging, IM and presence, and a contact center.

Market Dynamics

The global unified communications market is predicted to show rapid growth in the near future. The rise of globalization has heightened the need for effective real-time communication systems. Hence, new prospects for growth for participants in the unified communications market are likely to be opened up.

The communication system has developed applications throughout various industry verticals such as education, healthcare, BFSI, etc. The growth of the end-user industries is expected to have a favorable impact on the expansion of the global unified communications market. The Unified Communications System is commonly used for seamless work and informed decision-making. Moreover, The COVID-19 pandemic is offering profitable revenue opportunities as organizations across the globe adopt remote working.

Technology facilitates interoperability, lower administrative costs, flexibility, easier access to information, etc., making it possible for rapid adoption in the coming years. Technology advancements and market innovations are estimated to boost the demand for unified communications over the next few years. In addition, governments are encouraging the implementation of the communication system. This, in effect, is expected to expand the global market in the coming years.

Marker Segmentation

The global unified communications market has been segmented into product type, application, and end-user.

By product type, the global unified communications market has been segmented into on-premise and cloud-based.

By application, the global unified communications market has been segmented into unified messaging, conferencing, video, contact center, telephony, and others

By end-user, the global unified communications market has been segmented into healthcare, education, government, BFSI, IT & Telecom, retail, enterprises, and others

