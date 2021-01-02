Kaolin Market: Trends, Demand, Industry Analysis, Key Player profile and Regional Outlook by 2025

Global Kaolin Market is projected to reach USD 5,893.47 Million by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.97% during the forecast period. Kaolin, a unique industrial mineral, is used in many industrial applications. It remains chemically inert over a relatively wide pH range and offers excellent coverage when used as a pigment or extender in coated films and filling applications. Kaolin varies in physical aspects depending on the end-use applications that include the production of paper, ceramics, paints coatings, refractories, rubber, plastics, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals.

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/kaolin-market-5865

FOR MORE DETAILS https://yarabook.com/read-blog/191324

Segmental Analysis

According to MRFR analysis, the Global Kaolin Market has been segmented based on Grade, Application, and Region.

The global kaolin market has been segmented by grade into calcined, hydrous, delaminated, surface treated, and structured. Among these segments, the calcined segment accounted for the largest market share of over 50% in 2018. Calcined kaolin is a hydrous product that undergoes secondary high-temperature processing at temperatures around 1,000 °C, which de-hydroxylates the kaolin, increases the brightness, and changes the particles from a platy structure to an amorphous structure. Calcined kaolin has high brightness with fine particle size and good coating morphology (bulk and porosity), which enhances aesthetics and printability. Considering this, it is ideal for improving opacity, brightness, ink receptivity, smoothness, blister resistance, binder migration, and printability. Calcined kaolin is widely used in paper, ceramics, paints, rubber, concrete, and cosmetics applications, among others. Hydrous kaolin is the second most preferred type of kaolin. It is widely used in paint formulas owing to the favorable rheological profile it imparts, including high gel strength, sag resistance, and a shear-thinning behavior for ease of brushing, rolling, and spraying.

The global kaolin market has been segmented, by application, into paper, ceramics, paints coatings, rubber plastic, fiberglass, and others. Among these segments, the paper segment accounted for the largest market share of over 35% in 2018. In the paper industry, kaolin is used both as a filler in the bulk of the paper and as a surface coating. Its whiteness, opacity, low abrasivity, and large surface area of its particles make it an ideal raw material for paper production. The use of kaolin helps reduce the amount of expensive wood pulp required while also enhancing the optical properties of the paper and improving its printing characteristics. When used as a coating on paper, its whiteness improves the paper’s brightness and opacity. The size and shape of individual kaolin particles impart a glossy and printed paper quality that is required for many different kinds of papers used for magazines and brochures, cartons, art paper, and boxes, among others. Moreover, kaolin coatings improve paper appearance, giving it varying degrees of gloss, brightness, smoothness, opacity, and, most importantly, printability. Kaolin improves printability by providing added ink pigment holdout, ink absorption, lowering linting tendency, and increasing the roughness.

ALSO READ : https://yarabook.com/read-blog/191324

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global kaolin market has been divided into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East Africa. As per the analysis of MRFR, Asia-Pacific was the dominant regional market, accounting for a market share of over 40% in 2018. Moreover, Europe held the second-largest share of the kaolin market in 2018 due to the high consumption of kaolin, specifically in paper and ceramic applications.

FOR REFERENCE : https://yarabook.com/read-blog/191324

Key Players

Market Research Future (MRFR) identifies the following companies as the Key Players in the global kaolin market: LB MINERALS, Ltd (Czech Republic), BASF SE (Germany), Ashapura Group (India), Sibelco (Belgium), Imerys (France), Thiele Kaolin Company (US), KaMin LLC (US), Sedlecký kaolin a.s. (Czech Republic), EICL Limited (India)

Key Findings of the Study

Global Kaolin Market was valued at USD 4,462.65 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 5,893.47 Million by the end of 2025, at a CAGR of 3.97% during the forecast period.

Based on grade, the calcined segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.37% during the review period.

Based on application, the paper segment dominated the market with a share of 37.56% and was valued at USD 1,676.2 million in 2018.

Asia-Pacific is likely to register a CAGR of over 4.5% during the review period.

Get a FREE Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5865



NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

COVID-19 Study in Detail:

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market

COVID-19 Impact on 3D Printing Materials Market

COVID-19 Outbreak Impact on Carbon black Market