Power Semiconductor Market 2020 Strategies, Segment Insights, & Trends Forecast Up To 2025

Renewable Energy Sector Can Inspire Better Growth for Power Semiconductors Market
Overview:
Power semiconductor devices are becoming popular for their ability to handle high
voltages and large currents without failing much. Market Research Future (MRFR)
predicted in the report on the same that the global power semiconductors market can
profit from its application in driving motor across various industries. The global
power semiconductors market has the possibility of acquiring 13% CAGR during the
forecast period of 2018 to 2023. Among its major traction providers, the renewable
energy sector is showing scopes for better incorporation — such factors to provide
thrust to the market.
Segmentation:
MRFR’s report on the global power semiconductors market has been segmented into
materials, components, and applications. These segments unravel possibilities that
players can explore to make sure their tactical measures help them stay on course.
- By components, the review of the power semiconductors market can be segmented
into switching devices, diodes, thyristor, power MOSFETs, power integrated circuits,
and rectifiers.
- By materials, the report focuses on segments of the power semiconductor market
comprising, Gallium Arsenide, Silicon carbide (Sic), Gallium nitride (GaN), Silicon
and Silicon germanium.
- By end user, the study of the power semiconductors market includes data from
industries like consumer electronics, industrial (inverters, wind/solar power
generation). military & aerospace, and automotive. Burgeoning automotive sector in
developing countries is offering better growth margins. The hike in the investment for
the defense sector to influence the outcome of the power semiconductors market.
Regional Analysis:
Asia Pacific has the scope to lead the market and it will back its progress with a
superlative infrastructure for electronic devices and inclusion of innovative
technologies. Telecommunication and medical support can make sure the market
gains better support.
Competitive Landscape:
- Texas Instruments Inc. (U.S.)
- Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)
- NXP Semiconductor (Netherlands)
- Toshiba Corporation (Japan)
- ST Microelectronics (Switzerland)
- Qualcomm Inc.(U.S.)
- Broadcom Limited (U.S.)
- Fairchild Semiconductor (U.S.)
- Renesas electronic corporation (Japan)
Industry News:
In August 2020, Transphorm Inc. is known as a pioneer in manufacturing and
developing reliable, high-performance gallium nitride (GaN) power semiconductors,
announced that they had started the production of their second 900 V GaN FET. The
TP90H050WS provides an on-resistance of 50 milliohms that comes with a one-
kilovolt transient spike rating. The machine has now got approved by JEDEC. As its
primary target markets, the company has set its eyes on broad industrial and
renewable energy where it can be used for battery charging, uninterruptable power
supplies, photovoltaic inverters, lighting, and energy storage.
In August 2020, CMC announced that they are continuing their partnership with
Danieli and reconfirmed their process of ordering its third MIDA ECR endless casting
rolling plant, Triple M. that will be installed in the Western USA. The system will
produce around 500,000 shtpy of long products, of which 350,000 shtpy would be
rebar and 150,000 shtpy would be small merchant sections. Among the relevant
technologies to be installed in the new minimill of CMC, Danieli would contribute
significantly with its patented solution Q-One for EAF and LF power management.
The COVID-19 crisis has triggered changes in the market as its impact on various
industries are yet to be fully analyzed. The end user segment of the power
semiconductors may come up with unprecedented data triggering a change in the
assessment.
