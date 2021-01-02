Power Semiconductor Market 2020 Strategies, Segment Insights, & Trends Forecast Up To 2025

Renewable Energy Sector Can Inspire Better Growth for Power Semiconductors Market

Overview:

Power semiconductor devices are becoming popular for their ability to handle high

voltages and large currents without failing much. Market Research Future (MRFR)

predicted in the report on the same that the global power semiconductors market can

profit from its application in driving motor across various industries. The global

power semiconductors market has the possibility of acquiring 13% CAGR during the

forecast period of 2018 to 2023. Among its major traction providers, the renewable

energy sector is showing scopes for better incorporation — such factors to provide

thrust to the market.

FOR MORE DETAILS :https://articleabode.com/power-semiconductor-market-revenue-growth-size-and-swot-analysis/

Segmentation:

MRFR’s report on the global power semiconductors market has been segmented into

materials, components, and applications. These segments unravel possibilities that

players can explore to make sure their tactical measures help them stay on course.

By components, the review of the power semiconductors market can be segmented

into switching devices, diodes, thyristor, power MOSFETs, power integrated circuits,

and rectifiers.

the review of the power semiconductors market can be segmented into switching devices, diodes, thyristor, power MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and rectifiers. By materials, the report focuses on segments of the power semiconductor market

comprising, Gallium Arsenide, Silicon carbide (Sic), Gallium nitride (GaN), Silicon

and Silicon germanium.

the report focuses on segments of the power semiconductor market comprising, Gallium Arsenide, Silicon carbide (Sic), Gallium nitride (GaN), Silicon and Silicon germanium. By end user, the study of the power semiconductors market includes data from

industries like consumer electronics, industrial (inverters, wind/solar power

generation). military & aerospace, and automotive. Burgeoning automotive sector in

developing countries is offering better growth margins. The hike in the investment for

the defense sector to influence the outcome of the power semiconductors market.

ALSO READ :https://steverey2709.medium.com/power-semiconductor-market-2020-strategies-segment-insights-trends-forecast-up-to-2025-2aa5293f4ab1

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific has the scope to lead the market and it will back its progress with a

superlative infrastructure for electronic devices and inclusion of innovative

technologies. Telecommunication and medical support can make sure the market

gains better support.

Request a Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1178

Competitive Landscape:

Texas Instruments Inc. (U.S.)

Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)

NXP Semiconductor (Netherlands)

Toshiba Corporation (Japan)

ST Microelectronics (Switzerland)

Qualcomm Inc.(U.S.)

Broadcom Limited (U.S.)

Fairchild Semiconductor (U.S.)

Renesas electronic corporation (Japan)

FOR REFERENCE :https://www.viv.net/articles/blog/power-semiconductor-market-2020-trends-survey-and-production-forecast-up-to-2023

Industry News:

In August 2020, Transphorm Inc. is known as a pioneer in manufacturing and

developing reliable, high-performance gallium nitride (GaN) power semiconductors,

announced that they had started the production of their second 900 V GaN FET. The

TP90H050WS provides an on-resistance of 50 milliohms that comes with a one-

kilovolt transient spike rating. The machine has now got approved by JEDEC. As its

primary target markets, the company has set its eyes on broad industrial and

renewable energy where it can be used for battery charging, uninterruptable power

supplies, photovoltaic inverters, lighting, and energy storage.

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/power-semiconductor-market-1178

In August 2020, CMC announced that they are continuing their partnership with

Danieli and reconfirmed their process of ordering its third MIDA ECR endless casting

rolling plant, Triple M. that will be installed in the Western USA. The system will

produce around 500,000 shtpy of long products, of which 350,000 shtpy would be

rebar and 150,000 shtpy would be small merchant sections. Among the relevant

technologies to be installed in the new minimill of CMC, Danieli would contribute

significantly with its patented solution Q-One for EAF and LF power management.

The COVID-19 crisis has triggered changes in the market as its impact on various

industries are yet to be fully analyzed. The end user segment of the power

semiconductors may come up with unprecedented data triggering a change in the

assessment.

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future® (Part of WantStats Research And Media Pvt. Ltd.) has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions. Our Research Analysts are eager to share their knowledge and assist you in refining market research parameters, choosing right market studies, and evaluating both the market scope and the research methodologies of varied segments.

Contact

Market Research Future

Office №528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune — 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]