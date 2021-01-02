Mobile Analytics Market Growth, Size, Analysis, Demands and Industry Outlook – 2020

As per Market Research Future (MRFR) analysis, the global mobile analytics market is estimated to grow at approximately USD 5 billion, with a CAGR of 24% from 2017 to 2023 (forecast period). The report describes the strengths, opportunities, threats, and potential market risks and offers a comprehensive overview of the global business environment with the effect of COVID-19.

Mobile analytics supports the measurement of both application and revenue usage. In addition, the tool allows business owners to keep track of emerging developments and make informed data-driven decisions while increasing customer engagement and monetization for the app. In addition, the advent of mobile analytics encourages growing brand awareness among customers. Therefore, the tool helps businesses to perform quality measurements. Mobile analytics plays a crucial role in performing an ad hoc investigation of full mobile activity.

Market Dynamics

Main developments in the mobile analytics market include location-based analytics, the invention of the latest technology that is easy for consumers, the advent of innovative ideas that will benefit users, the productive use of smartphones to raise revenue, mobile apps helping to bridge the gap with the real world, the customer usage of multiple platforms and devices, and security and privacy. Location-based analytics is a direct analytics technique chosen by businesses using location-based applications to alert customers to the nearby company offering. Location-based analytics is used to bridge the gap between online and physical customer knowledge and benefit by encouraging adequate purchases. Enterprises that implement LBM strategies should take care of customer safety issues with strong protection measures and safety techniques. Technologies like secured payment gateways, quick response codes, and near-field communication stickers have made it easy for consumers to transfer money and have created trust in them.

Market Segmentation

The global market for mobile analytics has been segmented on the basis of type, organization size, and vertical.

Based on type, the global mobile analytics market has been segmented into mobile advertisement & advertisement analytics, in-app behavioral analytics, application performance analytics. The segment for mobile advertisement & advertisement analytics has been divided into campaign analytics, ad attribution analysis, and conversion funnel analysis. The in-app behavioral analytics segment has been divided into touch heatmaps, event tracking, and user profiling and demographics. Application performance analytics segment has been further divided into cross platform analysis, mobile A/B testing, and others.

Based on organization size, the global mobile analytics market has been segmented into small & medium enterprises and large enterprise

Based on vertical, the global mobile analytics market has been segmented into retail and e-commerce, government, media & entertainment, travel & logistics, healthcare, BFSI, automotive, IT & telecom, and others.

Regional Analysis

Regionally, the global mobile analytics market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

The North American region is predicted to be the largest revenue generator in the mobile analytics industry. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the mobile analytics industry due to significant investments in mobile advertising. Market growth in the North American region is mainly due to the contribution of developing countries to building network connectivity, growing number of mobile users, growing usage of 3G and 4G networks, and increasing popularity of mobile analytics among enterprises.

The key participants in the mobile analytics market are

IBM (U.S.)

Google Inc. (U.S.)

Amazon Web Services (Aws) (U.S.)

Flurry (U.S.)

Localytics (U.S.)

Mixpanel (U.S.)

Adobe Systems Incorporated (U.S.)

Comscore (U.S.)

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.) Webtrends (U.S.)

IBM is a leading player in the mobile analytics market. The company has developed a cloud platform as a service known as bluemix to provide a comprehensive analysis of app performance, track application performance from a tablet or any other mobile device without any queries or technical issues.

