How to watch Garcia vs Campbell – Fight date, undercard, TV and live stream details

Ryan Garcia vs Luke Campbell: UK start time, live stream on DAZN, TV channel, undercard for TONIGHT’S huge fight, Garcia (20-0, 17 KOs) is recognized by many as the future of boxing. With his phenomenal speed and power coupled with his massive social media presence, King Ry aims to become the sport’s biggest star in the coming years. He solidified himself as a contender with a pair of blistering back-to-back first-round knockouts against Romero Duno in 2019 and Francisco Fonseca in early 2020.

“I feel bad for Luke,” Garcia said at a virtual press conference. “He’s just the first one of my opponents that’s going to get it bad. I’m older, stronger, and coming into myself. I already felt I was coming into myself for the Fonseca fight. I was on a roll and ready to takeover. God said how it was supposed to be. I cannot wait to punish Luke Campbell. I want to break his eye. I want to break his bones. I want to break everything off of him.”

Campbell (20-3, 16 KOs) serves as the stiffest test to date for the 22-year-old and refuses to become another name on the young fighter’s growing resume. The 2012 Olympic gold medalist is a proven contender that has challenged the likes of Vasiliy Lomachenko and Jorge Linares. He has never been stopped and has the boxing pedigree to test whether or not Garcia is just another overhyped contender.

When is Ryan Garcia vs. Luke Campbell?

Date: Saturday, Jan. 2

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Garcia-Campbell: 6 p.m. ET

The Garcia vs. Campbell main card begins at 3 p.m. ET. Garcia and Campbell expected to make their ring walks about 6 p.m. ET, although the time depends on the length of the earlier fights.

Garcia vs. Campbell TV channel, live stream: How to watch the fight

The Garcia vs. Campbell fight will stream live globally on DAZN, to more than 200 countries and territories, including the U.S. and Canada.

Those interested in watching the fight can find DAZN on a number of different systems, including, but not limited to, Amazon Fire TV/stick, Android, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, iOS devices, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Roku.

Viewers can also find it on DAZN.com using browsers like Chrome, Firefox, Internet Explorer and Safari.

How much does Garcia vs. Campbell cost?

Subscription: $19.99/month or $99.99/year

A subscription to DAZN allows you to access the Garcia vs. Campbell fight.

In the United States, a monthly subscription is $19.99, and an annual subscription is $99.99.

In Canada, a monthly subscription is $20 CAD, and an annual subscription is $150 CAD. (There is also a 30-day free trial in Canada.)

The subscription provides access to every live event and all the on-demand programming on the streaming service.

Where is Garcia vs. Campbell taking place?

The Garcia vs. Campbell fight will take place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. A limited number of fans will be in attendance with social distancing guidelines in effect.

Garcia vs. Campbell betting odds

According to DraftKings, Garcia sits as a -400 favorite against Campbell, which means you’ll need to bet $400 to win $100. Meanwhile, Campbell is a +275 underdog, meaning that if you bet $100, you could win $275.

Ryan Garcia record and bio

Name: Ryan Garcia

Nationality: American

Born: August 8, 1998

Height: 5-10

Reach: 70 inches

Total fights: 20

Record: 20-0 with 17 knockouts

Luke Campbell record and bio

Name: Luke Campbell

Nationality: British

Born: September 27, 1987

Height: 5-9

Reach: 71 inches

Total fights: 23

Record: 20-3 with 16 knockouts

Ryan Garcia vs. Luke Campbell fight card