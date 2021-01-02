Big Data as a Service Market 2020: Leading Players, Segments Analysis, Future Growth – 2023

Also, growing numbers of data science researches for data cataloging and data refining accelerate market growth. Additionally, rising predictive modeling tools, alongside the proliferation of interactive visualization and automation, influence the growth of the market. Increasing usages of customer analytics and risk reporting & threat management and the rising developments of predictive analytics substantiate the market growth.

Global Big Data as a Service Market – Segmentation

The report is segmented into five dynamics;

By Services : HaaS (Hadoop as a Service), DaaS (Data as a Service), and AaaS (Analytics as a Service).

By Organization Size : Small & Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises.

By Deployment : On-Premise, On-Demand, and Hybrid.

By Industry : BFSI, Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Government, and others.

By Regions : Asia Pacific, Europe, Americas, and the Rest-of-the-World.

Big Data as a Service Market – Regional Analysis

North America dominates the global big data as a service market. The largest market share attributes to the higher adoption of big data as a service across various industrial segments. Besides, the early adoption of cloud-based deployment services drives the market growth, making it easier for industrial verticals to opt for big data analysis services to re-structure business functions & strategies.

Moreover, technological advances and the vast amount of unstructured big data accumulating due to the digital revolution across the industries in the region positively impact the growth of the market. Also, the presence of several notable players and the early adoption of connected devices boost the growth of the regional market.

Europe holds the second-largest share in the global big data as a service market. The big data as a service market has seen an increased application in IT & telecommunication sector in the region, which fosters market growth. Additionally, the market growth is driven by the increasing deployment of advanced big data as a service features across the industries. Furthermore, increasing deployments of advanced big data as a service feature increase the size of the European BDaaS market.

The Asia Pacific big data as a service market is emerging

as a profitable market, globally. Factors such as the increasing uptake of cloud-based services and enormous opportunities across businesses propel the growth of the regional market. Also, the growing adoption of big data as a service influences the growth of the regional market. The APAC big data as a service market is expected to create a substantial revenue pocket over the forecast period, valuing considerably.

Global Big Data as a Service Market – Competitive Analysis

The well-established BDaaS market appears fragmented due to the presence of several key big data as a service companies. Big data as service providers incorporate strategic initiatives such as mergers & acquisitions, collaboration, expansion, and product launch to gain a competitive advantage. Big data service providers focus on innovations and the development of new solutions, fueling the already intensified market competition.

Major Players:

Players leading the global BDaaS market include

Oracle Corporation (US)

IBM (US), Microsoft Corporation (US)

Google (US), Amazon Web Services (US)

SAP SE (Germany)

New Relic (US)

Arcadia Data (US)

Cazena (US)

Tableau Software (US)

DataTorrent (US)

VMware, Inc (US)

Hewlett-Packard (US)

Splunk (US)

DataHero (US)

SAS Institute (US)

Teradata Corporation (US)

