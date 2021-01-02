FOR MORE DETAILS :https://yourarticles.co.uk/interactive-video-wall-market-2020-comprehensive-research-report-by-key-insights-and-regional-outlook/

The large number of public spaces and malls has led to abundance of space for advertising of curated content which can be a prime opportunity for the global interactive video wall market. The changing consumer lifestyles and intention of disseminating useful information can fuel the market growth till 2023.

Segmentation

The global interactive video wall market has been segmented on the basis of types, display units, frame size, deployment type, organization type, and end-users

By types, it is segmented into 3D installation, landscape & portrait, custom layout, and others.

By display units, it is segmented into LPD, LED, LCD, and others.

By frame size, it is segmented into 2×2, 3×3, 4×4, and others.

By deployment type, it is segmented into touch less, touch-based, multi touch, and others.

By organization type, the global interactive video wall market caters to small & medium scale enterprise and large scale enterprise.

By end-users, it is segmented into media and entertainment, government & defense, IT and telecommunication, retail, and others.

Regional Analysis

North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and Rest-of-the-World (RoW) are major regions covered in the global interactive video wall market report.

North America is estimated to lead the market till 2023 owing to the use of interactive walls in museums, educational institutes, and malls for promoting relevant content. The use of these video displays by federal authorities in the U.S. for controlling the crime rates by showcasing photos of missing children, criminals, and other forensic evidence can bode well for the market.

The Europe interactive video wall market is anticipated to thrive owing to the increasing demand for 3D, portrait, and landscape displays. The use of displays to portray arrival and departure times at airports has triggered the market demand significantly. Prime opportunities in the retail sector and corporate offices for displaying new products and achievements are likely to garner huge dividends for the market in the long run.

Competitive Outlook

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Omnivex Corporation

Adflow Networks

Panasonic Corporation

AU Optronics Corp

Philips N.V.

Navori SA

LG Display Co. Ltd.

Sony Corporation

NEC Display Solutions

