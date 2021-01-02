2013-2028 Report on Global Omega-3 Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel

The global Omega-3 market was valued at $XX million in 2018, and MAResearch analysts predict the global market size will reach $XX million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2018 and 2028.
This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Omega-3 from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2019-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Omega-3 market.
Leading players of Omega-3 including:
DSM
BASF
EPAX
Golden Omega
TASA
Omega Protein
Croda
KD Pharma (Marine Ingredients)
GC Rieber
Polaris
Auqi
Kinomega
Skuny
Xinzhou
Anti-Cancer
Sinomega
Orkla Health
LYSI
OLVEA Fish Oils
Hofseth BioCare
Nippon Suisan Kaisha
Bioprocess Algae
Shandong Yuwang Pharmaceutical
Maruha Nichiro Foods
Solutex
Market split by Type, can be divided into:
Marine Omega-3
Algae Omega-3
Market split by Application, can be divided into:
Dietary Supplements
Fortified Food and Beverage
Infant Formula
Pharmaceuticals
Pet Foods
Others
Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:
Direct Channel
Distribution Channel
Market segment by Region/Country including:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)
South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)
Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)
If you have any special requirement, please let us know and we can provide you the report as your requirement.