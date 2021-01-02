Data center service Market: Popular Trends And New Business Opportunities 2023

The datacenter provides various benefits like reliability, scalability, redundancy, cost benefits, etc. Besides, the increased demand for quality management in infrastructure amalgamated with developed technological advancement is likely to drive the data service market 2020. Moreover, the advent of cloud technology in data centers is a significant driver that intensifies the demand for data center systems and technology. There has been a rise in the number of people that were connected through cloud servers due to the higher data security and storage function. These factors have played a major role in propelling the market at a global level. However, market growth is likely to get hindered due to a lack of expertise.

Market Segmentation

The global data center service market can be segregated on the basis of data service type, center type, organization, end-user, and region.

On the basis of data center type, the global data center service market can be classified into outsourced and captive.

Based on end-user, the global data center service market can be classified into defense, manufacturing, education, BFSI, IT/ITES, retail, healthcare, government, transportation, and others.

On the basis of the organization, the global data center service market can be segregated into cloud providers, SMBs, and large enterprises.

Based on service type, the global data center service market can be classified into application services, support services, financial services, consulting services, financial services, consulting services, training services, out servicing services.

On the basis of geography, the global data center service market can be segregated into Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the global data center service market can be segregated into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). As per the analysis, North America is estimated to lead the global market during the review period. Owing to the rising adoption of associated services and technological development, the market has propelled significantly. On the other side, the APAC region is estimated to expand significantly during the review period. Due to the presence of the fastest growing economies like India and China, the region is likely to expand considerably. The European region is likely to grow significantly during the review period due to the presence of developed nations like the UK, Germany. The region tends to adopt the latest technologies at a quick pace, which advances the region in terms of market expansion. The RoW is estimated to grow at a moderate pace during the forecast period.

Key Players

IBM (U.S.)

HPE (U.S.)

Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China)

Dell, Inc. (U.S.)

Equinix, Inc. (U.S.)

Vertiv Co(U.S.)

Schneider Electric SE (France)

NTT Communications(Japan)

Level 3 Communications (U.S.)

Hitachi Ltd. (Japan)

Industry News

Microsoft to invest USD 1 billion in Poland for new data center region to offer cloud services to business and government institutions among other sectors. Microsoft signed an agreement with the Poland based cloud provider, Chmura Krajowa, to offer cloud service across the country and parts of Central Europe.

