Virtualization Security Market 2020 Regional Study, Future Trends, Business Overview and Future Challenges

Market Research Future (MRFR) presumes that the virtualization security market 2020 can touch USD 8 billion by 2023-ened. The market can also thrive at a rate of 12% between 2017 and 2023 (evaluation period). We will provide COVID-19 impact analysis with the report, along with the developments post the coronavirus disease outbreak.

Key Boosters and Main Challenges

Ever since the COVID-19 outbreak and the consequent lockdown, many industries, IT included, have had to face massive financial loss. Along with it, the pandemic has brought a slew of data breaches and security risks in the IT infrastructure, in light of the growing adoption of cloud computing. With a growing number of hackers trying to procure essential data by entering the security layers of the cloud environment, the need to maintain a context-aware, continuous security to monitor every access into the data center has surged exponentially, which could mean favorable prospects for the virtualization security market. In these uncertain times, virtualization and security have become two key trends in the ICT industry, which not only ensure uninterrupted business but a safe one as well.

The SARS-CoV-2 outbreak has further pushed vendors to spend massively on virtualization security, given the rising need to manage security services. Moreover, following the rising cases of novel coronavirus, the work from home model is being adopted by companies and remote working has become the new norm. However, the high IT vulnerability means that the data breaches have been rampant and the concerns with regard to data security have mounted as well. This is where virtualization security solutions are helping employees manage remote work while also ensuring optimum security of the network. With the rising adoption of virtualization for security, employees

are now able to access critical applications on any device, from any location and any time. Industry leaders are spending increasingly on research and development to develop advanced products, which could give them major edge over their rivals. Strategic acquisitions, mergers, affordable portfolio and innovations are some of the top marketing hacks that are being adopted by these players to make their presence felt worldwide. To cite a reference, Google has added the Secure Encryption Virtualization features in their 2nd Gen EPYC processors, which will help cloud vendors to encrypt every memory and data in a virtual machine as per the VM level.

Market Segmentation

The Security Virtualization market has been considered for type, services, Infrastructure and end- users.

The types of virtualization security are hardware, software, services and more. The software-wise segments are security management, system & networking management, virtual client computing software and operating system. The services outlined in the report are consulting, support & maintenance and Integration & design. The hardware virtualization security types are memory, network I/O capacity and CPU. Infrastructure-wise, the main segments can be hypervisor, virtual switch, virtual machine, web

server, and others.

The top end-users in the global industry are IT & telecommunication, cloud service provider, retail,

government, healthcare and more.

Regional Insight

The market for virtualization based security has been regionally dissected into Europe, Asia Pacific/APAC, North America as well as RoW/rest of the world.

The North American market for virtualization security has gained maximum prominence around the globe, thanks to the rising popularity of identity and access management. Also, enterprises in North America generally demonstrate compelling growth when it comes to adopting virtualization security services and solutions, given the massive pool technically skilled experts as well as the considerable IT budgets.

The virtualization security market in Europe is advancing at the fastest rate, since it is a highly proficient technological region, and observes high penetration of cloud among IT organizations that are aiming for better data security. Since Europe is home to a huge number of widely known virtualization security vendors, the market could expect better prospects in the years ahead.

Leading Market Vendors

Oracle corporation (U.S.)

Ericsson Networks (Sweden)

Dell Inc. (U.S.)

Juniper Networks Inc. (U.S.)

Altor Networks (U.S.)

Red Hat Inc. (U.S.)

Symantec Corp. (U.S.)

Trend Micro Inc. (Japan)

Fortinet Inc. (U.S.)

Sophos Ltd (U.K)

Hewlett-Packard (U.S.)

Citrix Systems Inc. (U.S.)

CA Technologies (U.S.)

Intel Security Group (U.S.)

VMware Inc. (U.S.)

