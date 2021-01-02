3D Sensors Market 2020: Industry Analysis, Growth, Size, Trends And Forecast 2023

3D sensors are sensors capable of enhancing the capabilities of cameras by providing depth to images and making it easier for recognizing faces and objects. It takes the assistance of internet of things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) and has applications in consumer electronics and precision manufacturing. The global 3D sensor Market report compiled by Market Research Future (MRFR) covers the latest applications of sensors and its prospects due to the groundbreaking research conducted by their analysts. It covers growth engines and challenges to be faced by the industry and takes into the account the effects of the raging COVID-19 pandemic during the forecast period (2018–2023).

Market Scope

The global 3D sensor market is expected to grow from USD 1,123.5 million in 2017 to USD 4,807 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 28% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023.

Segmentation

By Technology: Projected light/structured light, stereo vision, time-of-flight, and ultrasound.

By Type: Acoustic sensor, accelerometer, image sensor, and others

By End-User: Industrial, automotive, logistics, aerospace & defense, consumer electronics, and

healthcare and medical devices

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the 3D sensor market during the forecast period due to the

rise in the application of 3D sensors in gaming, medical device manufacturing, automobiles, and

consumer electronics. North America has successfully counted the second position in the 3D

sensor market. Asia- Pacific is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period.

Competitive Outlook

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Microchip Technology Inc.

Intel Corporation

Sony Corporation

Finisar Corporation

Xovis AG

Infineon Technologies AG

Cognex Corporation

SICK AG,

Microsoft Corporation,

AsusTek Computers Inc.

Occipital Inc.

AMS AG

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments

