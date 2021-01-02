What TV channel is United States vs Slovakia on today? Schedule, time for 2021 World Juniors Hockey game

Watch United States vs Slovakia Live Stream. The 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship begins on Christmas Day and runs through Jan. 5 with the end of the group stage wrapping up on New Year’s Eve.

Are you still looking for the IIHF World Juniors 2021 games watch online? Going to reveal here, we’ll explain how and where you can live stream the world’s biggest (juniors) Ice Hockey Tournament in 2021. Follow along for live scores, updates, and a full TV guide for every game, every day.

World Juniors quarterfinal Games Schedule

THURSDAY, January. 02

Russia vs Germany, 12 p.m. ET Watch Online

Finland vs Sweden, 3:30 p.m. ET Watch Online

Canada vs Czech Republic, 7 p.m. ET Watch Online

United States vs Slovakia, 10:30 p.m. ET Watch Online

[ All games times are Eastern Time Zone)

2021 IIHF Ice Hockey World Junior Championships official Broadcaster

Watch the global hockey extravaganza of the IIHF World Juniors is to subscribe to the official broadcasting channels. NHL Network is the most important broadcaster and every Juniors game will be aired live on the NHL and TSN networks.

The following list contains the names of the most important official broadcasters along with their respective nations. Below the official broadcaster of the United States and Canada.

Unites States: NHLN

Canada: TSN/TSN Direct

Live Stream IIHF 2021 Championship Online on TSN and NHL Network

Even fans in Russia would not have any difficulty watching the matches. This is because they can do it through Match TV. Even if they do not want to watch the matches through that channel, there is an option available for them. You do not need to be worried about that.

There are lots of channels to watch matches involving Canada and Russia. If you are in Russia, you can watch that match through the popular online channel known as Match 4. In the same way, if you are a resident in Canada, you can rely on channels like TSN GO to watch the matches played live in any of the stadiums it is going to take place.

NHL Network

TSN GO

Match TV 4



Sweden: SVT, TV4, Sveriges Radio

SVT, TV4, Sveriges Radio Finland: YLE

YLE Slovakia: RTVS

RTVS Switzerland: MySports

MySports Belarus: BTRC

BTRC Czech Republic: Ceske Televize