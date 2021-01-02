Remote Access Management Market 2020 Product Demand, Sales Volume And Revenue

Remote access management is a technology with the capability of providing employees for
dealing with clients while not being physically present. It reduced the downtime faced by
corporations and aligns with the needs of clients by protecting them against cyberthreats and
benefits of automation and flexibility. Market Research Future (MRFR) has compiled a brand
new report on the global Remote Access Management market report with predictions and
projections for the period of 2017 to 2023 (forecast period). The COVID-19 pandemic has been
noted as a market variable and the changes in predictions pertaining to growth and revenue are
included in the report.
Market Scope
The global remote access management market is expected to grow at approx. USD 47 Billion by
2023, at 11% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.
Segmentation
The remote access management market has been segmented on the basis of component,
technology, organization size and vertical.
- By component, it is divided into software and solution.
- By technology, it is segmented into direct access, SSL VPN, and IPsec VPN.
- By organization size, it is segmented into large enterprises and SMEs.
- By vertical, the market caters to government, healthcare, manufacturing, BFSI, aerospace &
defense, IT & telecommunication, and others.
Regional Analysis
The regional analysis of remote access management market is being studied for regions such as
Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North
America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia-Pacific is
projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The major growth in remote
access management market in North America attributes to the technical advancements in that region.
Competitive Outlook
- Sophos Ltd.
- Juniper Networks
- NetScreen Technologies, Inc.
- Citrix Systems, Inc.
- Brocade Communication Systems, Inc.
- VMware, Inc.
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Fortinet
- Palo Alto Networks, Inc.
- Symantec Corporation
