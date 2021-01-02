Mixed Reality Market 2020 Consumption Analysis And Futuristic Demand

Mixed reality is the merging of real and virtual worlds for producing new worlds and
environments. The new reality is made possible due to advances in display technology, graphic
processors, computer vision and input systems. The global Mixed Reality Market report by
Market Research Future (MRFR) covers pertinent factors and hurdles to be faced by the
industry for the period of 2018 to 2023 (forecast period). The COVID-19 outbreak and its
implications on the industry are highlighted and expounded in the report.
Market Scope
The global mixed reality market is expected to expand at 48.6% CAGR during the forecast
period.
Segmentation
Hardware that includes processors, sensors, displays, input devices, power units, and software.
Software includes Custom Software and Out-of-Box Software
The hardware segment in the research study is expected to dominate the market during the
forecast period owing to a rise in the number of mixed reality hardware.
Regional Analysis
Mixed reality market, by region, has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe,
and the Middle East & Africa, and South America.
In North America, increasing penetration of AR & VR devices for mixed reality devices is fueling
the market growth of the mixed reality market. Furthermore, the presence of key players such
as Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corporation, Magic Leap, Inc., and Google, Inc. are expected to
fuel the among market growth in this region. The US dominates the market in North America
followed by Canada. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold a significant share in the market. Japan is
expected to dominate the Asia-Pacific mixed reality market, followed by China, during the
forecast period.
North America has been anticipated to lead the mixed reality market during the study period,
followed by Europe. Significantly high adoption of mixed reality products in North America and
the launch of advanced mixed reality products by key players in this region are contributing to
the market growth.
Competitive Outlook
- Sony Corporation
- Accenture PLCFacebook Inc.
- HTC Corporation
- Microsoft Corporation
- Seiko Epson Corporation
- Google LLC
- Magic LeapInc
- Intel Corporation
- Samsung Electronics Co.Ltd
