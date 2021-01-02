Wearable Display Market 2020 Sales Forecast By Leading Segments

A wearable display, simply put, is a display device that uses wireless network connections, thus allowing users to connect to
mobile handsets and tablets for sending data for reporting, storage, analysis, & also receiving
instructions. Head-mounted displays, smartwatches, and smart bands are the different types of
Wearable Displays that work on technologies such as OLED and LED-backlit LCD. It has wide
applications in different verticals such as commercial, enterprise, healthcare, military and defense,
consumers, and others.
The global wearable display market is predicted to touch USD 3.16 billion at a 20% CAGR between
2018- 2023, states the recent Market Research Future (MRFR) analysis.
Various factors are propelling the global wearable display market share. As per the current MRFR
report, such factors include increased use of flexible OLED displays in smartwatches, technological
shift, availability of energy-efficient & high-specification display products, increasing use of VR/AR
devices, the demand for wearable LED display, wearable heads-up display, wearable video display,
wearable display glasses, and vulfine wearable display.
On the contrary, the high cost of new display technology-based products, high power consumption,
fluctuating average selling cost of panels, latency in VR/AR systems, and the ongoing COVID-19
pandemic are factors that may limit the global wearable display market growth over the forecast
period.
Market Segmentation
The MRFR report offers an inclusive segmental analysis of the global wearable display market based
on product type, technology, panel type, display size, and vertical.
By product type, the global wearable display market is segmented into head-mounted displays,
smartwatches, and smart bands. Of these, the head-mounted displays will lead the market over the
forecast period.
- By technology, the global wearable display market is segmented into OLED and LED-backlit LCD. Of
these, the OLED segment will dominate the market over the forecast period.
- By panel type, the global wearable display market is segmented into microdisplay, flexible, and rigid.
- By display size, the global wearable display market is segmented into more than 2 inches, 1-2 inches,
and 1 inch.
- By vertical, the global wearable display market is segmented into commercial, enterprise,
healthcare, military and defense, consumers, and others. Of these, the healthcare segment will
command the largest share in the market over the forecast period.
Regional Analysis
Based on the region, the global wearable display market report covers the growth opportunities and
recent trends across the Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World
(RoW). Of these, the APAC region will spearhead the market over the forecast period. The growing
adoption of display devices that work on the latest technology, the presence of several prominent
wearable display manufacturers, and the presence of many developing and developed countries are
adding to the global wearable display market growth in the region.
The global wearable display market in North America is predicted to have healthy growth over the
forecast period. Burgeoning demand for image recognition and communication technologies by
consumers in portable and compact forms coupled with the development in lower power inter-
device connectivity (NFC, infrared, and Bluetooth 4.0), augmented reality, and material science is
adding to the global wearable display market growth in the region.
The global wearable display market in Europe is predicted to have notable growth during the
forecast period, and in the RoW is predicted to have sound growth over the forecast period.
Key players
- Lumus Vision (Israel)
- Yunnan OLiGHTEK (China)
- TCL Display Technology (China)
- Varitronix International (China)
- Hannstar Display (Taiwan)
- eMagin Corporation (US)
- Truly Semiconductors (China)
- Kopin Corporation (US)
- Tianma Microelectronics (China)
- BOE Technology (China)
- Sharp (Japan)
- Japan Display (Japan)
- AU Optronics (Taiwan)
- Apple (US)
- LG Display (South Korea)
- Samsung Electronics Co.Ltd. (South Korea).
